The Kruiser Kabana Episode 120: Southeastern Legal Foundation's Kimberly Hermann On the Legal Fight Against Critical Race Theory

Fighting the Commie Insurgency in Public Education

Kimberly Hermann is the General Counsel for the Southeastern Legal Foundation, which is battling some of the more insidious leftist agendas that are waging war on American freedom. She recently wrote an excellent guest column for us that I ended up featuring in the Morning Briefing. Here’s a sample:

The Biden Department of Education has quietly proposed a new rule prioritizing the use of federal tax dollars for K-12 schools that replace traditional education with “culturally responsive teaching and learning” – more commonly referred to as critical race theory. This is the most significant move by the federal government to redefine the nature of state-funded public schools in U.S. history. Although the current effort to push public schools receiving federal funding to adopt a detailed indoctrination agenda may feel new and overwhelming for parents, the truth is that the Biden attempt is simply the last phase in a decades-long effort to control local schools and press the progressive agenda on our children. With the power of taxpayer-funded purse strings, the federal government sends a message to public schools that if they want financial aid they must “teach” critical race theory and prioritize its ideologically anti-American, anti-traditional agenda over traditional education.