The Morning Briefing: Climate Alarmist Apologizes but I Still Want Reparations From Al Gore

A Climate of Intolerance

There are times when the climate hoax alarmists are so tedious that I almost wish that they were not only right, but that the planet would die really, really soon. Just so I can escape them.

I’m of a certain age and can remember when the looming climate crisis was supposed to have us all freezing to death and be buried in the ice until invading intergalactic aliens discover our fossils millennia from now.

Then, of course, the climate scare was all about Earth having, as Al Gore so infamously put it, “a fever” and being on the brink of boiling to death. In the fourteen years since Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth made that claim “global warming” has become “climate change,” largely because the alarmists keep being wrong about everything and they needed a malleable catch-all phrase to better market their snake oil.

As has been written by me and many others, the climate change hoax movement has become the secular Left’s religion. It does not tolerate heretics. The Climate Church imposes its will on academia by controlling the grant money purse, effectively purging dissent.

It’s a heckuva racket, I will grudgingly admit.

Those who go against the grain and dispute any of the accepted climate teaching are branded “anti-science,” even though “climate science” has more to do with a bunch of computer models that keep being wrong than actual science. One of the more bizarre attacks that is deployed against skeptics is to say we “don’t believe in climate.”

Not we “don’t believe in climate change,” but that we don’t believe in climate at all.

Spoiler alert: every skeptic believes in climate and knows that climate changes.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

On Tuesday, Rick wrote a post about a former climate alarmist who has dared to deviate from orthodoxy:

Michael Shellenberger has been a climate activist for 30 years, a liberal activist who went to Nicaragua in the 1980s to help the Sandinistas. He’s traveled the world for liberal causes, pushed the “existential threat” of global warming, but is now apologizing for promoting “climate alarmism.”

Shellenberger’s story is an interesting one. He admits that he was quiet for as long as he was because he was “scared” and that he “suffered harsh consequences” when he tried to speak his own truth about climate science. He also debunks a lot of the regular talking points that Al Gore and Co. trot out to pimp their agenda.

As we all know, that agenda is to use climate hysteria to institute a money-grabbing New World Order. Well, in Gore’s case it’s just to make himself a buck, he’s using all of them. Gore and his ilk have successfully terrorized a generation of children into believing that their futures are doomed and worthless because of the threat of climate change. Yes, Greta Thunberg is annoying, but the adults responsible for her being that way are criminal.

Heaven help the Republic if the Democrats come to complete power and we’re saddled with a “green new deal” that ultimate makes us part of the climate freak commie world order.

The sea levels can’t rise quickly enough if that happens.

Comedy Loses One of Its Gems

(Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP) ()

The passing of the legendary Carl Reiner at 98 leaves the comedy world without one of its most original and enduring stars. I dove into a couple of seasons of The Dick Van Dyke Show — which Reiner created and wrote much of — a few years ago and was stunned at how well the humor held up despite the very dated look of the show. Some of the episodes are streaming on Amazon Prime right now and more full episodes are on YouTube. Make time to watch a few. Trust me.

If you’ve got Netflix, dig up the episode of Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee where he visits Reiner and Mel Brooks as they get together to watch a movie, which was a regular habit of theirs.

Comedy has lost several of its greats in recent years and few loomed larger than Reiner.

PJM Linktank

‘Break This Up’: Father of CHOP Shooting Victim Wants the National Guard to Restore Order

Here’s Why the ‘Russian Bounties’ Story Is the New ‘Russian Collusion’ Hoax

I hate it when they fight. Seattle Mayor Moves to Expel Wacky Socialist Councilwoman Who Led Protest to Her House

LA Cancels Beaches, Bars, and Fireworks After Protest-Caused COVID Spike. Happy Independence Day.

Seattle Leader on CHOP Shootings: ‘We Have to Dismantle Capitalism to Win a Violence-Free Society.’ WHAT?!

It’s a start. Supreme Court Gives a Victory to Public Funding of Religious Schools

No. Glad we had this talk. AOC Wants to Tie Israeli Aid to West Bank Annexation

Is War With China Coming? Beijing Imposes ‘Direct Authoritarian Rule’ Over Hong Kong

I’m owed reparations for Al Gore’s existence. Climate Advocate: ‘I Would Like to Formally Apologize for the Climate Scare’

Universities Commit to Racism

If My Kid Did This I’d Disinherit Her: Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Publicly Shames Her on TikTok

Iranian Ayatollah Does Victory Lap: Now Even Americans Are Shouting ‘Death to America!’

WATCH: Biden Literally Forgets Trump’s Name When Answering a Question About Cognitive Ability

As States Consider Vote by Mail, Does Oregon’s System Stand Up to Scrutiny?

‘Never Trumpers’ Now Targeting GOP Senators for Defeat

As Rioters Topple Statues of George Washington, DNC Singles Out Another Symbol of ‘White Supremacy’

MLB Contemplates Changing the MVP Trophy Named for a Racist

Loopholes in Right-to-Try Law Still Prevent ALS Patients From Potential Life-Extending Drugs

Vandals Splash Red Paint on George Washington. Trump Goes After the Vandals, NYT Goes After the Statue

VIP

Me: COVID-19 and the Pandemic Toll on Mental Health

Should Mark Zuckerberg’s Name Be On a Hospital?

The Supreme Court’s Shameful Dereliction of Duty

VIP Gold

NPR Puts Fiction Over Facts In Story About Armed Protesters

Seven Words That Pretty Much Sum Up My Reaction to COVID Panic Porn 2.0

From the Mothership and Beyond

Joe Biden’s Cannon Claim Shows He’s Wrong On History And Gun Control

Former NYPD Officer Warns Over Budget Cuts As Crime Spikes

Atlanta Also Among Cities With Explosion In Violent Crime

Armed Robber On Parole Shot And Killed By Texas Store Clerk

NH Congressional Candidate Sticks By His Guns In New Campaign Ad

America won’t make to next summer if Biden wins: Oh, Brother: Dems Can’t Even Condemn China’s Role in the Coronavirus Pandemic

His Life Mattered: Black Detroit Police Officer Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in the Line of Duty

And Then The Cancel Mob Came After Jemele Hill…

I’m glad I already didn’t like the NBA. NBA’s Latest Move Allows Players to Be Social Justice Warriors on the Court

John Hickenlooper Wins Colorado Senate Primary After Last-Minute Seven-Figure Spending

Twitter Mob Declares Terry Crews ‘Worthless’ After Tweet Calling for Unity

With friends like this…Watch Tucker Carlson Bulldoze Republican Senator Over Support for Black Lives Matter

The Hunt is On: White House Slams Classified Information Leaks and Cites Criminal Investigations

There sure is a lot of voter fraud for there being no voter fraud: NJ Councilman, Three Others Charged with Voter Fraud as Democrats Continue to Push for Voting by Mail

There’s an Interesting Twist Concerning the St. Louis Couple Who Defended Their Home from Lefty Trespassers

Team Mitch Welcomes Amy McGrath to Kentucky Senate Race After Expensive Primary Fight

Rand Paul Makes Interesting Observation About the Monuments Pelosi Wants to Remove

IRS Whistleblower Explains Why No One in the FBI or the DOJ Spoke up for General Flynn

Hillary Clinton Yada Yadas About Trump ‘Choosing to Do Nothing’ on ‘Russian Bounties’, It Backfires Bigly

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson Continues to Act as the ChiComs’ Propaganda Mouthpiece

Kira Davis: The Rise of Perfection Is the Death of Correction

All we are saying is give peace a chance. Peaceful Protester Shoots Motorist Peacefully During Peaceful Protest

I can’t believe it took me this long to start calling him “Il Ducey.” Video: Fitness Club CEO Explains Why AZ Gov Ducey’s New EO Closing Gyms, Bars Violates Civil Liberties

‘Sociopathic’: Paul Krugman Again Reveals Himself as an Awful Person in Tweet Bashing Elderly Floridians

Ignoring Andrew Breitbart’s Advice, Conservatives Are Self-Canceling Over Ridiculous “Racism” Claims

Hannity: Wear The Masks, People — They Work!

Endorsed. Bar Owners Sue Texas Governor: “Where Does It Stop?”

Official Dem Twitter Account: Why Is Trump Holding A “White Supremacy” Event At Mt. Rushmore? Update: Biden Says Washington, Columbus Statues Should Be Protected

Hot take: We have to have a much-needed conversation about superheroes, who are basically cops in capes

Members of the press gushing over Carl Bernstein column that is a journalistic mess display all the problems with journalism

Is “Shut it, idiots,” less-gendered enough? Childbirth site suggests using less-gendered language, like ‘birthing persons’ and ‘chest-feeding’

Honest question: If protesters are canceling George Washington, why does Alexander Hamilton get a pass?

The experts at the CDC want to ruin your 4th of July BBQ, but not with social distancing

‘Ozark’ Renewed For Supersized Fourth & Final Season By Netflix

Hoo-boy…Largest Lutheran denomination in U.S. issues new guide arguing Bible supports full “LGBTQIA+” inclusion

L.A.’s Insects Are Hairy, Iridescent, and Crazy Photogenic

No Spitting: MLB Unveils Some New Rules Due To The Coronavirus

