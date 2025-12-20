Jack Smith Is Clinging to These False Claims to the Bitter End

Jack Smith, who was Justice Department special counsel during the darkest days of the Biden regime, did his best, but he came up short. Smith and his henchmen failed to seal the deal, as Donald Trump won the 2024 election despite their best efforts, as that was exactly the outcome that the whole legal persecution was designed to prevent. Smith, however, is hanging on to his lost cause to the bitter end, insisting even now that he had the goods on Trump, really, he did, but nefarious Orange Man Bad just outplayed him. Well, that last part is certainly true.

AP reported that Smith “told lawmakers in a closed-door interview Wednesday that his team of investigators ‘developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt’ that President Donald Trump had criminally conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election.” As if that weren’t sensational enough, Smith had more: he also insisted that he had “powerful evidence” that Trump “broke the law by hoarding classified documents from his first term as president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and by obstructing government efforts to recover the records.”

Wow! Smith really could have put Trump away for good, eh? And the staunch, upright persecutor, uh, that is, prosecutor, wants the world to know that everything he did was without fear or favor, without an ounce of partisanship, and he would have done exactly the same things if Old Joe Biden or even the sainted Barack Hussein Obama himself had committed (heaven forfend!) the same heinous crimes.

“I made my decisions in the investigation,” Smith, spine full of starch, said, “without regard to President Trump’s political association, activities, beliefs, or candidacy in the 2024 presidential election. We took actions based on what the facts and the law required — the very lesson I learned early in my career as a prosecutor.” He maintained that he would “prosecute a former president based on the same facts today, I would do so regardless of whether the president was a Republican or Democrat.”

Smith didn’t say anything about the bridge he is apparently selling, but I am confident that it can be had for an extremely reasonable price, indeed, a price so low that you’ll feel a pang of conscience warning you against taking advantage of the poor fellow.

Smith’s claims about the probity of his investigations, however, don’t stand up to the slightest scrutiny. A steady stream of revelations has buttressed Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen. As recently as Friday, Fulton County, Georgia officials finally admitted that they included as many as 315,000 votes in the 2020 presidential tally despite the fact that those votes lacked the signatures of poll workers. Old Joe Biden won Georgia by nearly 12,000 votes, which means that the Georgia state election could have been stolen from Trump with 303,000 to spare. And that’s just Georgia.

Ignoring all that, Smith is maintaining that Trump tried to “overturn” the 2020 results, when all but the most hyper-partisan ideologue knows that what he was really trying to do was prevent Smith’s friends, allies, and patrons from stealing the election.

And as for the idea that Smith had Trump dead to rights on the classified documents case, and would prosecute a Democrat as zealously as he went after the man that leftists have tried many times to destroy both professionally and personally, the refutation of that claim is in a load of boxes in Old Joe Biden’s garage.

But Smith appears determined to go down with the ship. His lawyer, Lanny Breuer, said: “Testifying before this committee, Jack is showing tremendous courage in light of the remarkable and unprecedented retribution campaign against him by this administration and this White House. Let’s be clear: Jack Smith, a career prosecutor, conducted this investigation based on the facts and based on the law and nothing more.”

Yeah, sure. Biden regime wonks are as honest as the day is long, and Old Joe himself is as sharp as a tack, and Rachel Levine is a woman. Jack Smith’s tall tales will certainly play well with the establishment media, but back in the real world, that ship sailed long ago. The reality is that Jack Smith was a key player in a banana-republic scheme to derail and destroy the sitting president’s chief opponent by framing him for crimes he didn’t commit. In participating in this scam, Jack Smith did severe damage to the American republic. That is how he should be remembered in history.

