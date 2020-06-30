'Never Trumpers' Now Targeting GOP Senators for Defeat

The veil has fallen from Never Trumpers and they’ve revealed themselves to be just another Democratic Party political group.

So much for “honor” and “integrity” as a reason why they’re different from Trump. They can no longer refer to themselves as “Republicans” opposed to Trump because there’s no difference between them and the opposition party.

The anti-Trump Lincoln Project is targeting several GOP senators for defeat in November, presumably because they don’t like the cut of their trousers or something. Actually, they’re no different than the cancel culture, which goes after people’s families and jobs because they don’t like their politics.

Fox News:

“Kavanaugh tried to strike down a 4 year precedent, but instead strikes down Susan Collins’ 24 year Senate career,” the group tweeted, noting Kavanaugh’s vote against a four-year-old precedent in Monday’s ruling on a Louisiana abortion law. The group used the tweet to spotlight the predicament for Collins – who’s facing an extremely difficult reelection due in large part to her Kavanaugh confirmation vote. This year, the Lincoln Project has also targeted GOP Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Martha McSally of Arizona and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who are likewise fighting for their political lives.

All of those senators are fairly strong supporters of Donald Trump — except Collins, whose vote to confirm Kavanaugh despite the blood-curdling threats of liberal feminist groups, was as close to a JFK Profile in Courage as it gets in this day and age.

What the Lincoln Project is doing is despicable. You can’t call yourself a Republican and work to flip the Senate to Democrats. And there are plenty of Republicans calling them out for it.

“It’s ridiculous to claim that a Republican-backed effort would try to flip the Senate to the Democrats,” veteran GOP communications strategist Matt Mackowiak told Fox News. “There are basically zero Republicans in the country that want to see a Democratic Senate.” “If they were just focused on Trump, that would be one thing,” said Mackowiak, who supports the president.

What’s especially galling to Republicans is the group invoking a “moral authority” to oppose a sitting president of their party.

He charged that “to me, it proves that this is a Democratic-funded effort. These operatives are being used to advance the Democrats’ political agenda. They’re going to wrap themselves in moral superiority but the net effect of all this is that they’re giving Democrats everything they want and they’re spending Democratic donor money to do it.”

Another GOP strategist hit the nail on the head.

Brian Walsh argued that The Lincoln Project is “taking it too far. If you’re also grouping in Republican senators who could rightfully serve as a necessary check and balance if the White House changes hands in November. It’s hard to understand the strategy behind saying you’re inherently a Republican organization but you want to give full control of the government to the Democrats in November.”

The Never Trumpers claim that in order to defeat “Trumpism” his supporters have to fall too.

“This president’s actions are possible only with the craven acquiescence of congressional Republicans,” the group wrote at the time. “Congressional Republicans have embraced and copied Mr. Trump’s cruelty and defended and even adopted his corruption. Mr. Trump and his enablers have abandoned conservatism and longstanding Republican principles and replaced it with Trumpism, an empty faith led by a bogus prophet.”

So, to rid the U.S. of “Trumpism,” they want to “de-Trumpify” the entire party? In the process, of course, radical Democrats would take over the government. Where are your precious ideas of conservatism and “Republican principles” then?

Perhaps these “Never Trump, Never GOP” Republicans believe the Democrats will “eat them last.” I wouldn’t count on it. Invariably, traitors get their just deserts. After all, Benedict Arnold died poor and alone in England. The Democrats aren’t going to care unless they bend the knee and give their obeisance to their agenda.

How far will the Never Trumpers be from Republicanism then?