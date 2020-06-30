If My Kid Did This I'd Disinherit Her: Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Publicly Shames Her on TikTok

There’s a growing trend of leftist, brainwashed kids turning on their Republican parents in public. What on earth has happened that has caused grown adults to allow the kind of disrespect that is going on directed at them by their ungrateful offspring without opening a can of whoop-ass?

Did you see what the fifteen-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, is up to? Let’s forget for a moment that I would have guessed Claudia Conway was twenty-five with a string of failed relationships behind her based on her e-THOT presentation, but she’s taken to the Chinese spy app, TikTok, to express her disdain for her mother’s job. She’s also hanging out with New York Times writers, which should be a red flag of warning to her parents that she’s off the rails.

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter is an outspoken leftist TikToker. “Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself,” she says in one video https://t.co/BLKEWuj1S2 pic.twitter.com/J807CAE95x — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

She’s made some of the videos private now (maybe not enjoying the attention she so desperately thought she wanted) but the videos called on people to “Save Barron” Trump from his awful parents, making faces about her mother’s job, berating her mother for working for the president and dancing suggestively to obscene music.

It’s not too surprising, considering the terrible and disloyal example her father, George Conway, exhibits as he trashes his wife in public on the regular. But it is surprising that even that man would allow his minor daughter to behave like this on a public platform. Why does Kellyanne put up with this? And if she comes out with a statement about being “proud” of her daughter the way other prominent officials have done when their kids behave reprehensibly, like Robert Reagan or Bill de Blasio, then we can safely say her parenting skills are in question. This is nothing to be proud of. Here is Claudia dancing to obscene lyrics and encouraging her followers to leave one-star reviews on Trump properties.

She’s been encouraging people to leave 1 star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants, hotels, and golf courses https://t.co/oyGU09o1Jr pic.twitter.com/7jQJl5he10 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

And before you think that the Times reporter “exposed” Claudia Conway, the two of them conspired to do this and make the videos public. Taylor Lorenz tweeted, “To ppl being like ‘NYT journalist trying to expose her.’ Claudia and I are mutuals and I literally talked to her. Also, she’s been posting videos shouting out her fam on TikTok w/ tens of thousands of views/ she wants followers/views and is outspoken abt her beliefs.”

I’m sure she does want “views and followers” because she’s a child living in a social media hell world and she doesn’t know what’s good for her. That’s where her parents are supposed to provide guidance, not just allow her to make a public fool out of herself.

To ppl being like “NYT journalist trying to expose her.” Claudia and I are mutuals and I literally talked to her. Also she’s been posting vids shouting out her fam on TikTok w/ tens of thousands of views, she wants followers/views and is outspoken abt her own beliefs. Don’t hate! pic.twitter.com/195Fm72C4h — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

Robert Reagan is another Republican whose daughter came out publicly and humiliated him, tweeting, “for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone.” Reagan’s response was nauseating. “I am happy that she feels confident enough in our relationship to express her opposing thoughts so publicly,” he said.

if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone — STEPH (@streeganz) June 23, 2020

Oh, hell no.

Let me just say right now to my three children: if you try that crap on me or Mr. Fox, you’ll be paying for college and anything else you want in life all by yourself. Thanksgiving dinner won’t be available to you either. (If you happen to still be a minor child, you can have a Hungry Man dinner in tinfoil on the porch while the rest of us eat our feast that your father and I paid for with our hard-earned money that you are not entitled to.) We’d probably strip your room bare too. Goodbye Playstation! Goodbye iDevices! Goodbye friends! Goodbye door! Goodbye comfy mattress! Hello, pallet on the floor!

I made my daughter delete TikTok as soon as I found out what China was using it for. Anyone allowing their minor children on social media is crazy. I also have an app that regulates what is on my kids’ devices and alerts me to what they are doing. If you don’t have something like that, then prepare to be humiliated at some point by your child who does not yet have a fully functioning brain.

Maybe it is the social brainwashing in the schools, as Reagan blamed his daughter’s behavior on, but I think it’s more about parenting. If you haven’t instilled respect for you—and at least a little healthy fear of what might happen if they do something as egregious as this to you—then you’ve failed. I couldn’t even imagine doing something like this to my father, even right now today. I would be shaking in my boots at the prospect of what he would do and say.

Do these children not love their parents at all? Are they complete reprobates? How can a child whose whole existence is in debt to their parents do something as disloyal and cruel as this to the people who fed and clothed them? What have we come to when children feel proud to humiliate their parents in public? This is sickening. No decent human being would come out against a beloved family member even if they disagreed with their political views.

Claudia Conway and Stephanie Reagan should be ashamed of themselves— deeply and irrevocably ashamed. But shame does not exist in our society anymore. So they will be petted and praised for their Shakespearean treachery and the world will continue to burn.

Let’s not forget what the Bible has to say about rebellious children. I feel sorry for what these ignorant fools are doing to themselves. They will reap what they sow, or for the new-agers out there…karma is a b*tch!