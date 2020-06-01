News & Politics

Bill de Blasio's Daughter Arrested at Violent Protest While Daughter of Dem Gov Tips Off Antifa

By Megan Fox Jun 01, 2020 10:50 AM EST
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a rally against racism in opposition to President Donald Trump's recent comments about Haiti and African nations in Times Square in New York on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, was arrested at a violent protest in New York City Saturday night, where she was part of a mob of protesters blocking emergency vehicles. According to the New York Post, Chiara de Blasio was “taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. after cops declared an unlawful assembly at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan.” De Blasio was allegedly blocking traffic with other protesters and refused to move when ordered.

The protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers have turned violent and the blocking of traffic has led to scary situations like firefighters delayed from reaching a house fire with a child trapped inside in Richmond, Virginia. The historic St. John’s church in Washington D.C. was set ablaze by rioters while firefighters were unable to get to it as of late Sunday night.

De Blasio joins other high-profile children of Democrats who have been taking part in the riots. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) daughter was caught communicating with rioters through social media. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s daughter, Hope, was caught giving inside information to rioters about the National Guard troop movements on her social media.

As American cities continue to burn to the ground without much being done to stop it, Democrats are blaming “white supremacists” and “outsiders” for the violence while their own children are involved in it. Mayor de Blasio made this statement the day after his daughter was arrested, as reported by the Post.

“It is a small number of people. It is well organized, even though many of the people are associated with the anarchist movement,” de Blasio said in a City Hall press briefing of the outside opportunists he blamed for the now-nationwide demonstrations devolving into chaos.

“Some come from outside of the cities. Some are from inside the city. Some are from the neighborhoods where the protests take place. Some are not,” he continued, without detailing where the interlopers were from.

And some come from under the mayor’s own roof!

Megan Fox is the author of “Believe Evidence; The Death of Due Process from Salome to #MeToo,” and host of The Fringe podcast. Follow on Twitter @MeganFoxWriter

 

 

 

 

Tags: Bill de Blasio George Floyd rioters
TRENDING
Editor's Choice