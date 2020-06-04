The Morning Briefing: Buy All the Guns Now, America

Gun Time, Fun Time, Everyone

I know many of you will say that this message is unnecessary but I still feel that it needs to be shared.

The world has lost its mind and now more than ever Americans need to take advantage of our Second Amendment rights. Jeff wrote a post yesterday about gun sales being through the roof.

I say that’s a nice start.

What we have seen unfold in the past few months — and especially the last week — is beyond disturbing. Law-abiding citizens have been sandwiched between egomaniac government tyrants and lawless mobs. Lawless mobs that are being cheered on by the aforementioned government tyrants, by the way.

People all over this great land have decided that it is time to purchase a gun. Or two. I’m always sort of mystified when I meet people who have never owned, or even fired, a gun. I grew up around firearms. My grandfather owned a gun store. Guns are just a fact of life with me.

Those who are on the fence about buying a gun need to get off of it now. We are still — to varying degrees — given the freedom to defend ourselves with guns here. Much of the rest of the world sees this as something negative, but much of the rest of the world is awful.

I’m grateful that I live in Arizona, which is still pretty much the wild west when it comes to guns. I get my ammo at ACE Hardware. People in states with more barriers to purchasing guns and ammo need to get those bureaucratic wheels in motion now, before the bad seeds make things even worse.

The American liberal argument against self-defense with firearms usually centers around saying that we should simply leave such matters up to the police. These are the same people who are working overtime to demonize the police right now.

I’m not anti-cop, but I know that they can’t respond in the time I may need them to. I don’t keep a loaded gun around just to keep things copacetic until the police arrive. My gun is there to, um, “mitigate” things while I’m waiting for some backup.

Again, I know that most of the regular readers here are probably already armed to the teeth. Still, I’ve met a surprising number of people who are very pro-Second Amendment but don’t own a gun. Weird, I know, but still a thing.

Just giving them a little nudge here. It’s a legit scary world out there.

The Democrats Are All Pro-Riot

Bee Me

Portland Police: 'We Wish There Were Some Kind Of Organized, Armed Force That Could Fight Back Against Antifa' https://t.co/wKKgvXmWzv — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 4, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

The Netflix documentary about this is very good.

Maybe we should riot about the protests.

___

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.