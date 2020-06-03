Public Health Experts Issue Racist Guidelines In Support of Ongoing Riots

Public health experts put a letter online for their colleagues to sign in the wake of riots nationwide occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its contents are hardly based on science, data, reason, or even public health. It is actually a flaming pile of virtue signaling nonsense.

However, you can bet authoritarian governors and mayors will use this letter to continue with their indefensible positions, like New York’s Mayor de Blasio sending police cars to make sure Jewish mothers and children are ejected from parks and there are no evening prayer services. All while his city is torched and looted by rioters.

Or Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, under whose despotic rule residents are driving to Ohio to get haircuts while there is mayhem in the cities. Or a myriad of other nonsensical policies that are being enforced nationwide. The several hundred experts on the signature page of the letter will embolden them.

For people portending to advance an anti-racist message, I would assert this paragraph is about as racist as you can get. Hey, you white people who support constitutional rights we don’t like. You must be treated differently than protestors, rioters, and looters because… reasons.

They would not even be able to use data to support their claims. According to the Washington Post‘s tracker of police-involved shootings, the number of unarmed black men killed by police has been below ten for the past two years. In 2018 and 2019, the number of police officers killed by black assailants was actually higher.

According to the database, there are about roughly 1,000 police shootings a year. If you subtract the 41 unarmed individuals, that leaves roughly 960 armed individuals who were shot by police. In those instances, presuming race is a factor is ridiculous. The officer is in a confrontation with an armed individual.

The latest data available from the Bureau of Justice Statistics is for 2015. The bureau found that the number of Americans over the age of 16 who had contact with a police officer was 53.5 million. If you do the math, the number of these encounters that result in the shooting of an unarmed black man is dangerously close to zero. It is a struggle to understand the use of the words pervasive and lethal in this section at all.

However, the nearly 36 million Americans of all races who lost their jobs and the hundreds of thousands who were in danger of losing their businesses are of no concern to these experts. Predominately white protestors were just resisting their orders. This is some unmitigated gall.

Where to begin? The bottom line here is that public health experts completely discount any contribution to individual life choices and personal decision making. Research consistently shows that if you do three things you have about a 2% chance of living in poverty. Poverty is, of course, strongly correlated with many of the issues outlined in this section.

According to the left-leaning Brookings Institute, the first act in the “success sequence” is to at least graduate from high school. Then, get a full-time job and wait until you are at least 21 to get married and have children.

Our research shows that of American adults who followed these three simple rules, only about 2 percent are in poverty and nearly 75 percent have joined the middle class (defined as earning around $55,000 or more per year). There are surely influences other than these principles at play, but following them guides a young adult away from poverty and toward the middle class.

Maybe our public health experts should shut up about white supremacy and develop programs to drill these three things into the head of every child from the minute he or she enters our public school systems. It would help solve a myriad of public health issues in poor communities of every race. And quite frankly, we would all be better off if a few of these geniuses worked themselves out of a job.

The shorter version is “shut up white people and do as we tell you, but it would be great if the arsonists and looters wore masks.” How dare you exercise your right to free assembly and to petition your government?! Just do as we say. As if the only workers and business owners who are impacted by lockdown orders are white. This simplistic view of the world is insulting to all Americans and a disgusting display of virtue signaling garbage. And racist.

The piece de resistance is their recommendations. If you are torn between laughing, crying, and screaming, you are not alone.

Support local and state governments in upholding the right to protest and allow protesters to gather.

Do not disband protests under the guise of maintaining public health for COVID-19 restrictions.

Advocate that protesters not be arrested or held in confined spaces, including jails or police vans, which are some of the highest-risk areas for COVID-19 transmission.

Oppose any use of tear gas, smoke, or other respiratory irritants, which could increase risk for COVID-19 by making the respiratory tract more susceptible to infection, exacerbating existing inflammation, and inducing coughing.

Demand that law enforcement officials also respect infection prevention recommendations by maintaining distance from protesters and wearing masks.

Reject messaging that face coverings are motivated by concealment and instead celebrate face coverings as protective of the public’s health in the context of COVID-19.

Prepare for an increased number of infections in the days following a protest.

Provide increased access to testing and care for people in the affected communities, especially when they or their family members put themselves at risk by attending protests.

Don’t you dare arrest that girl fleeing out of the Nike store screaming about how happy she is she got stuff! Or the leftist radical in Pittsburgh who incited a riot by tearing up a police cruiser. And by all means, celebrate their ability to cover their faces as if they are doing it for public health reasons.

My favorite part is how they are hamstringing the police. Don’t use that stuff you use to quell a riot. And please stand six feet away from the suspect. These people are insane. The next section is just unbelievable.

Support the health of protesters by encouraging the following: Use of face coverings. Distance of at least 6 feet between protesters, where possible. Demonstrating consistently alongside close contacts and moving together as a group, rather than extensively intermingling with multiple groups. Staying at home when sick, and using other platforms to oppose racism for high-risk individuals, and those unable or uncomfortable to attend in person.

Encourage allies who may wish to facilitate safe demonstrations through the following: Providing masks, hand-washing stations, or hand sanitizer to demonstrators. Providing eye protection, such as face shields or goggles, for protection against COVID-19 and chemical irritants used to disperse crowds. Bringing wrapped, single-serving food or beverages to sustain people protesting. Providing chalk markings or other designations to encourage appropriate distancing between protesters. Supplying ropes, which can be knotted at 6-foot intervals, to allow people to march together while maintaining spacing. Donating to bail funds for protesters

Listen, and prioritize the needs of Black people as expressed by Black voices.

“Hey, allies” is SJW code for “white people, please bring the snacks, equipment, and bail money. And then please shut up. Oh, and if you’re not an ally, go home and stay there. Because reasons.”

Not About Public Health

Shortly, healthy law-abiding citizens are going to be done. The unequal application of random rules that prevent certain people from exercising basic constitutional rights while others are allowed to flout them and break the law is not going to stand. Whether through lawsuits or through outright defiance, the day has arrived.

All the protestors, rioters, and looters are getting is recommendations in the wake of COVID-19, along with a recommended pass for any crimes they commit. It is past time every American is given the same recommendations and allowed to make their own, independent risk assessment to go about their law-abiding lives. Our “public health experts” fading into our distant memory is long overdue.