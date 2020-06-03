Obama and His 'Wingman' Eric Holder Will 'Address the Nation' Wednesday Night

Former President Barack Obama will “address the nation” on Wednesday night in an online “townhall.” The result will probably be as it was when he was president: stir up more hatred toward cops.

Obama wrote a recent essay on Medium, and, instead of attempting to quell the civil unrest by antifa and their Black Lives Matter Leftist allies, actually encouraged it.

WHIO reports that Obama called on “a new generation of activists to shape strategies that best fit the times. But I believe there are some basic lessons to draw from past efforts that are worth remembering.”

The man who shot-from-the-hip and condemned Boston police for “acting stupidly,” when they responded to a reported break-in at a black Harvard professor’s home and thought he might be the suspect, no doubt will continue his legacy of stirring up racial animosity.

Cops are being shot and the most vehemently anti-law enforcement POTUS ever wants to share his thoughts. This ought to go swimmingly. https://t.co/qqc643GfhV — SFK (@stephenkruiser) June 3, 2020

Obama, who said, “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon,” when Trayvon Martin tried to kill the neighborhood watch guy George Zimmerman because he thought he was “gay,” according to testimony, will no doubt place the blame for the riots squarely on rhetoric coming from the Trump White House. That rhetoric includes sympathy for George Floyd and condemnation of riots carried out in his name.

In his piece, Obama gave kudos to the protesters the “overwhelming majority of [whom] have been peaceful, courageous, responsible, and inspiring.” He condemned the violence because he reckoned it was occurring in mostly black neighborhoods.

I saw an elderly black woman being interviewed today in tears because the only grocery store in her neighborhood had been trashed. If history is any guide, that store may take years to come back. So let’s not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves.

And he helpfully gave moral cover to the rioters by giving them their talking points.

The point of protest is to raise public awareness, to put a spotlight on injustice, and to make the powers that be uncomfortable; in fact, throughout American history, it’s often only been in response to protests and civil disobedience that the political system has even paid attention to marginalized communities.

What happened to George Floyd was murder. That injustice, thankfully, does not happen frequently. Furthermore, it happens more to whites than blacks.

Obama avers in his piece that nothing has been done to change police practices to stop injustice. That’s codswallop. Police department trainings have been entirely revamped to be more racially sensitive and less likely to default to deadly force. It’s why you see antifa given a pass by so many police departments and DA’s offices.

Obama’s planned event is another in the long line of addresses given by former presidents to the nation. You’ll remember those given by former President Bush – 41 and 43 and President Reagan to give their keen insights into and solutions to the nation’s top problems.

You don’t remember? That’s because the Bushes and President Reagan actually did not step on the presidency of their successors.

Obama will have his “wingman,” former Attorney General Eric Holder, at his side when he does a national Zoom call at 5pm Eastern through the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, which is part of the Obama Foundation. It will also be at Obama.org.

The move is also an attempt to shore up the candidacy of Joe Biden, the likely nominee for the Democratic nomination – and Obama’s vice president.

Let’s hope Obama’s townhall “address” has the added advantage of helping restore calm that has largely fallen over the land due to President Trump’s response, but if past is prelude – sadly – it won’t.