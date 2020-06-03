Mark Levin Blasts Joe Biden's Response to Riots, Says He's 'Unfit to Be President'

On Wednesday morning, conservative pundit Mark Levin criticized Joe Biden’s response—or more accurately lack of response—to the riots that have spread across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. “Joe Biden has barely mentioned, let alone condemned, the looting, arson, and rioting in our cities; he has said nothing about the police officers maimed and murdered; he has said nothing about the innocent citizens beaten and killed by the rioters; he has said nothing about the small businesses destroyed; he has said nothing about the long-term damage being inflicted on inner city neighborhoods; and, he has absolutely no prescription for putting down the violence and insurrection in these Democrat-run cities and states.”

Biden, Levin noted, has barely acknowledged out of fear that doing so might harm his presidential ambitions. Levin’s comments were posted in a note on his Facebook page.

The silence of the former vice president, proves he is “incapable of protecting and defending the people of this country, their neighborhoods, and their communities,” says Levin. “And while he talks about systemic racism — tearing down our country, our people, and our institutions as racist — apparently after nearly 50 years in public office he did nothing effective about it.”

“How can you be president of a people and a nation you defame as systemically racist and unworthy of presidential protection and defense?” Levin asked.

Joe Biden has been exploiting the death of George Floyd and the unrest that has followed, for his political campaign. “In addition to the bible, the president might also want to open the US Constitution every once in awhile,” Biden said. “If he did, he’d find a thing called the First Amendment.”

But, the First Amendment doesn’t protect rioting, looting, assault or murder. Joe Biden is, as Levin noted, deliberately ignoring the violence because he’s afraid to be on the wrong side of the left-wing narrative.

