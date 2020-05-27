The Morning Briefing: Trump's Twitter Trolling Is the Greatest Entertainment in America

Twitter and Trump: A Marriage Made In Therapy

Long before I thought he might be elected president back in 2016, I kept saying that political science students would one day be studying Donald Trump’s use of Twitter during the campaign.

After he was elected, I was one of the very few Republicans who didn’t preface every good thing I’d say about him with some weak-sauce, “Well, I wish he didn’t tweet so much.” Quite the opposite, in fact. I was already a huge fan of his Twitter habits. I wrote on more than one occasion that he would teach every elected Republican to tweet properly.

What Trump has managed to do with Twitter is counter the narrative advantage that the mainstream media always had and used against Republican presidents. He doesn’t have to rely on press releases or press conferences to get his side of any story out to the public, he just wakes up and starts tweeting.

For those of us who were sick of watching the MSM run roughshod over Republican presidents, Trump’s Twitter rants were a thing of absolute beauty.

The thoroughly leftist Twitter has a love/hate relationship the president, of course. He brings them the kind of publicity that they couldn’t possibly buy. If he weren’t the president and just a regular conservative, he’d be shadow-banned or suspended immediately. They have to keep the President of the United States around, much to their chagrin, no doubt.

In the last few weeks, the liberal anxiety about Trump on Twitter has been ratcheting up, and it’s been delightful.

Trump has been trolling Joe Scarborough a lot and Mrs. Morning Joe pitched a royal fit about it last week:

I will be reaching out to head of twitter about their policies being violated every day by President Tump. Hope my call is taken. Please retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

She’s continued to melt down and begging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to take her calls, all of it having the feeling of a scorned lover hanging onto the ankle of her man as he’s walking out of the door. She’s been pleading for Dorsey to ban Trump from Twitter because feelings or something.

On Tuesday Twitter did get combative with the president when it did a fact check and red-flagged a couple of Trump’s tweets about vote-by-mail and voter fraud. The platform has never been shy about its liberal bias, but it is usually a little more coy than this. Pretending that there is no connection between vote-by-mail and fraud is a fairy tale straight from the Democratic National Committee.

I’ve said it before: if President Trump would spend most of his day taking swings at liberals on Twitter I might cancel all of my streaming services. Watching him get out in front of stories or counter-punch false narratives never fails to delight. I have two Tweetdeck columns dealing with various media accounts and it’s so much fun watching them fall apart after one of the president’s deliberate troll tweets.

Thank God Trump isn’t the kind of guy who lets anyone talk him out of anything. I’m sure every constipated establishment adviser he’s had has told him to lay off Twitter, even though it’s one of his greatest weapons in the battle against the ever-biased press.

Tweet away, Mr. President, if only to irritate Mika.

Oh Yeah

Trump on Russia Hoax: ‘When the Papers Come Out’ We Will Learn Obama ‘Knew Everything’ https://t.co/s6NdcD0kXu — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) May 23, 2020

PJM Linktank

My latest column: The New York Times Continues to Pollute What Used to Be Journalism

Lockdown Derangement Syndrome: College Professor Snaps And Attacks NY Talk Show Host At Rally

YouTube Pulls Controversial Film That Exposed ‘Green Energy Scam’

Without Communist China, Would Palestinian Terrorism Have Become Such a Menace?

You mean “enjoy freedom?” Report Claims Those Fox News-Watching Rubes Are More Likely to Violate Social Distancing

Reiterating: Tapper is the worst. CNN’s Jake Tapper Pushes More Fake Coronavirus News About Memorial Day Crowds

Space X Launch Will Put the Dreamers and Risk Takers Back in Charge of Spaceflight

It’s bipartisan: politics always rewards incompetence. The Same Outfit that Bungled the Democratic Iowa Caucus Will Push Fake News about Trump

Hardest hit: public school indoctrination mills. SHOCK POLL: Most Parents Likely to Homeschool in the Fall, Many Teachers Won’t Return

Liberals Who Crowed About Collusion Demand Twitter Censor Trump Tweets

Vaccine Development Threatened as COVID-19 Infections Decline

Chicago Cops Under Fire For Policing of Social Distancing Despite Bloody Memorial Day

Arkansas’ COVID-19 ‘Second Spike’ Involves Fewer Than 100 Hospitalizations…

What Did Obama Know and When Did He Know It? FBI Docs Shed Light on His Involvement in ‘Obamagate’

VodkaPundit: New Nursing Home Data Shows How the COVID-19 Response Has Been Epically Mismanaged

Nancy Pelosi Rehashing the COVID-19 Testing Canard Is Ridiculous

Did a Journalist Lose His ‘Blue Check’ Twitter Verification for Covering Obama Abuses?

Everyone Involved in the Obamagate Scandal Ought to Be Very Worried About What Nunes Just Announced

Jeb! Weighs in on Preposterous Republican Proposal to Pay People to Return to Work

YouTube Disappears Comments Critical of Chinese Propaganda Program [UPDATED]

Joe Biden Has a New Excuse For His Racist ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment

Delicious. Dem Economist Predicts Most Explosive Recovery Ever. Democrats Predictably Horrified

Trump Posts ‘Dancing Pallbearers’ Meme, Libs Recoil in Horror

Trump’s Ad Campaign Outspending Biden by Nearly 3-1

Texas GOP Chairman: We ‘Would Welcome President Trump and the RNC Convention’

Here’s What Happened When Someone Tried to Leave a Negative Amazon Review of Toilet Paper from China

Miracle: Churches Said They Were Re-Opening Anyway, California’s Governor Says It’s OK – With Rules

VIP

No Bailouts for the Blue States Until They Open Up

Coronavirus Rips the Band-Aid Off: You’re Going to Die

No, We Are NOT All In This Together

California Slides Into Summer While Gov Newsom Is Stuck in COVID Winter

VIP Gold

James Clyburn: I Admit It, Biden’s “You Ain’t Black” Comment Made Me Cringe

Schlichter: Courting Disaster

Ralph Northam’s Impotent Mask Mandate Will Backfire On Him

From the Mothership and Beyond

How to Spot a Misleading Crowd Photo

Anti-Gun Op-Ed Impressive In How Wrong It Is

Violent Crime Increased During Lockdowns In Many U.S. Cities

Worst GOP governor not named Charlie Baker. DeWine’s Gun Reform Attempts Languish Amid COVID-19

Canadian Gun Instructor: Knife Ban Would Make More Sense

China Trapped in Own Web of Wuhan Lies

Alabama Secretary of State Shreds CNN Host for Saying Absentee Ballot Voter Fraud Doesn’t Exist

Democrat Media Complex’s ‘Fact-Checkers’ Missed the DOJ’s Charges of Attempted Election Fraud

Meltdown: CNN’s Don Lemon Begs Twitter to Stop Protecting First Amendment Rights Over Trump’s Tweets

Does This CDC Study Deliver the Knockout Blow in the COVID Lockdown Debate?

How One American Went Above and Beyond to Honor the Fallen During Lockdown

Masks are a scam. Mask-Obsessed NBC Reporter Forced to Admit on Live TV Cameraman Not Wearing a Mask

Now, Norway’s Health Chief Just Torpedoed the Case for COVID Lockdowns

Senators Loeffler, Inhofe, Feinstein Exonerated by Justice Department Over Claims of Insider Trading

RNC Chairwoman Blasts Gov Newsom’s ‘Absolute Brazen Power Grab’ for Vote-by-Mail Order

‘Has He Lost His Mind?’: Cuomo Provision Would Charge Police With a Felony for Sharing Info About Illegals

‘Americans Don’t Get Ruled’ – Illinois Judge Unloads on Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home Order

Allen West Sheds Tears of Gratitude for Prayerful Americans after Memorial Day Weekend Motorcycle Accident — Listen

NY Dems Nadler, AOC & Co. Ask Cuomo to Release ‘Significant Amount’ of Prisoners to ‘Surely Save Lives’ — Or Something

Biden Basically Admits He Has Been Hiding In His Basement: ‘It’s Working Pretty Well’

Richard Grenell Bends Sen. Mark Warner Over His Knee One More Time Before Heading Out the Door

Politico: Democrats Are Worried The Economy Is Going To Recover Before The Election

New York Times Appears To Celebrate Impending Taliban Victory

Jeffrey Epstein’s IT Guy Claims He Saw Bill Clinton On Private Island (Also Saw Prince Andrew With Virginia Roberts)

They’ll make it worse. NFL: We Got The Pass Interference Rule “Totally Wrong”

“I Can’t Breathe”: FBI To Investigate Death Of Man Detained By Minneapolis PD; Update: Mayor Announces Four Officers “Terminated”

‘Get over yourselves’: New York Post editorial board reminds the media they’re not the victims they claim to be

Bee Me

Mark Zuckerberg Finishes Another Long Day Of Deciding What People Should Believe https://t.co/tHyyFIAyfI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 27, 2020

The Kruiser Kabana

Shot.

Astronomers discover rare "cosmic ring of fire" 11 billion light years from Earth https://t.co/dlDLifaZdo pic.twitter.com/pXyKwyPdEZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 27, 2020

Chaser.

Is whiskey the proper wine to serve with tacos?

___

Kruiser Twitter

Kruiser Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear every Tuesday and Friday.