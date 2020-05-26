Dem Economist Predicts Most Explosive Recovery Ever. Democrats Predictably Horrified

“We are about to see the best economic data we’ve seen in the history of this country,” he said. The former cabinet secretaries and Federal Reserve chairs in the Zoom boxes were confused, though some of the Republicans may have been newly relieved and some of the Democrats suddenly concerned. “Everyone looked puzzled and thought I had misspoken,” Furman said in an interview. Instead of forecasting a prolonged depression-level economic catastrophe, Furman laid out a detailed case for why the months preceding the November election could offer Trump the chance to brag — truthfully — about the most explosive monthly employment numbers and GDP growth ever.

Furman has been making the rounds trying to warn Democrats that their reliance on a bad economy to defeat Trump is going to backfire. The economy is making a comeback and it’s going to be great—it’s going to break records. Instead of being happy for Americans who might not lose their life savings after the COVID lockdown disaster, Democrats are peeing their pants in misery.

Furman’s counterintuitive pitch has caused some Democrats, especially Obama alumni, around Washington to panic. “This is my big worry,” said a former Obama White House official who is still close to the former president. Asked about the level of concern among top party officials, he said, “It’s high — high, high, high, high.”

Imagine! Obama officials worried that we will recover our wealth! If you ever had any thoughts that Democrats care about you at all, please stop it. They don’t. They’d rather watch you starve on the street than lose an election.

There’s no stopping recovery as America opens and turns on the lights.

Furman says that the economic crash resembles a natural disaster crash, and like all of those, the economic impact is fast on the downswing but equally fast on the recovery. He’s predicting an unprecedented economic boom the likes of which we have never seen before. And he says it’s going to happen before November as the lockdowns are easing almost everywhere in the country.

The bounce back “can be very very fast, because people go back to their original job, they get called back from furlough, you put the lights back on in your business. Given how many people were furloughed and how many businesses were closed you can get a big jump out of that. It will look like a V.”

The White House agrees with Furman’s prediction. The president has said from the beginning that the economy is going to skyrocket after the COVID threat is abated.

Furman’s argument is not that different from the one made by White House economic advisers and Trump, who have predicted an explosive third quarter, and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who said in late April that “the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again.” White House officials were thrilled to hear that some of their views have been endorsed by prominent Democrats. “I totally agree,” Larry Kudlow, the head of the White House National Economic Council, replied in a text message when asked about Furman’s analysis. “Q3 may be the single best GDP quarter since regular data. 2nd half super big growth, transitioning to 4% or more in 2021.” He called Furman, who he said he knows well, “usually a straight shooter. Hats off to him.”

If you’re on the team wishing more economic ruin and despair on the people so you can win an election, you should really spend time in self-reflection and question your core beliefs. Economic recovery is good for all Americans no matter what team you’re on. It means less homelessness, less hunger, more charity, and better education.

The fact that Democrats are counting on bad news to win an election isn’t news to those of us who have been paying attention to them for years, but maybe it will wake up the fence-sitters. They don’t care about you. They never have. They only want power and if you have to lose your job, your home, your life, in order for them to get it, they’ll waste no time using your corpse as a rung in their ladder.

