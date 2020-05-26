YouTube Pulls Controversial Film That Exposed 'Green Energy Scam'

On Monday, YouTube pulled Michael Moore’s latest film, Planet of the Humans, allegedly for a copyright violation. Yet one of the directors accused the platform of a “blatant act of censorship by political critics” who seek to defend “green capitalists.” Conservatives largely agreed with the director, claiming the movie was pulled because it exposed the “green energy scam.”

“It was pulled because it showed the scientifically literate side of the environmental left dismantling the arguments made by other leftists that were profiting from the green energy scam,” H. Sterling Burnett, senior fellow on environmental policy at the Heartland Institute, told PJ Media.

“The truth is, if one believes humans are causing earth’s destruction, a few million wind turbines or solar panels, or forests reforested aren’t going to save the planet. Rather, overt government suppression of freedom is the only solution,” Burnett insisted. “The environmentalists want to sugar coat this truth and slip their solutions through the back door. Moore, on the other hand, is putting it out there for all to see.”

Indeed, Planet of the Humans delivers a scathing rebuke to mainstream environmentalists, especially wealthy activists like former Vice President Al Gore. It details the environmental devastation caused by “clean” forms of energy, including solar panels and wind turbines. It also condemns biofuels, insisting that the burning of wood chips devastates the environment because it involves hefty logging.

The ultimate point of Planet of the Humans is misandrist — anti-human. Moore’s film claims that there are just too many humans on Earth. Population “control” is the only solution.

This conclusion has angered mainstream environmentalists and YouTube pulled the film amid the backlash.

British environmental photographer Toby Smith claimed that he shot the footage in a four-second clip used for the sequence titled “How Solar Panels & Wind Turbines Are Made.” Planet of the Humans director Jeff Gibbs told Deadline the footage was included under “fair use,” an exception to copyright law that allows news reporters, producers, and documentary filmmakers limited access to copyrighted materials to illustrate points.

In a since-deleted tweet, Gibbs condemned the documentary as “bull-sh*t” and suggested it was filled with “endless” copyright infringements in addition to his own material. He told The Guardian he filed the complaint with YouTube on May 23.

“This attempt to take down our film and prevent the public from seeing it is a blatant act of censorship by political critics of Planet of the Humans,” Gibbs told Deadline. “It is a misuse of copyright law to shut down a film that has opened a serious conversation about how parts of the environmental movement have gotten into bed with Wall Street and so-called ‘green capitalists.’ There is absolutely no copyright violation in my film. This is just another attempt by the film’s opponents to subvert the right to free speech.”

Burnett also condemned YouTube’s decision as censorship.

“YouTube’s pulling of Michael Moore’s popular ‘Planet of the Humans’ is the modern-day equivalent of the widespread burnings of politically unpopular books by Darwin and D.H. Lawrence, and albums by the Beatles and Rolling Stones in the 1950s and 1960s,” the Heartland scholar said in a statement. “This is a clear attempt to suppress free speech, and just as it was in Darwin’s case, it’s likely to be successful.”

“The truth exposed in Moore’s film, namely that green energy is promoted by profiteers and damaging to the environment, will reach Americans despite Youtube’s efforts to suppress it. This is about thought control, not climate control,” Burnett added.

He told PJ Media, “There is no evidence it was pulled for its misanthropy. The anti-human message is one shared by green energy boosters and Moore alike.”

Steve Milloy, a former member of the Trump-Pence EPA transition team and founder of JunkScience.com, condemned the censorship in even stronger terms.

“‘Planet of the Humans’ is a devastating attack on the fraud of the renewable energy racket by one of the left’s own, and the green movement has been trying since Day 1 to have it yanked from YouTube. We can expect similar Stalin-like purges in the future if we continue to tolerate, if not empower, this totalitarian-like behavior in our society,” Milloy said in a statement.

“Climate extremists have made their intentions clear: it’s not about controlling the weather. It’s about controlling you.”

While climate alarmists claim that “science” has established that the burning of fossil fuels will end in disaster, those predictions of doom keep failing to come to pass. An architect behind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) signature Green New Deal said it “wasn’t originally a climate thing at all,” but rather a vehicle to transform the economy. Indeed, it seems the green movement is focused on control, if not a hatred of humanity.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.