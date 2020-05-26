Texas GOP Chairman: We 'Would Welcome President Trump and the RNC Convention'

Donald Trump has threatened the Democratic Governor of North Carolina Roy Cooper that if he doesn’t allow “full attendance” at the GOP convention, set for August 24-27, then Republican planners would be “reluctantly forced” to move the event.

…full attendance in the Arena. In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high standard without even knowing if the Democrat Governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space. Plans are being…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

…to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

Trump has promised a rip-roaring, GOP mega-party and he’s going to get it. The chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, James Dickey, says the Lone Star state would “welcome” Republicans to Texas if it became necessary.

Newsweek:

The state party chairman told CNN on Monday that Texas Republicans were also “on track” to have their own in-person state convention in Houston this summer. “Texas would welcome President Trump and the RNC Convention,” Dickey said on Monday. “Until then, based upon Governor [Greg] Abbott’s progress in opening Texas, we are on track for our State Convention as planned in person in Houston in July.”

Vice President Mike Pence echoed the threat.

The Texas Republican Party chairman threw the Lone Star State’s hat in the ring as Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News that it was being considered as a host state for the RNC scheduled for August 24 to August 27. “These national conventions take many months to organize and prepare,” Pence said. “There are states around the country—we think of Texas, Florida, Georgia—the last two states I visited last week that have made tremendous progress on reopening their communities and reopening their economies.”

For his part, Cooper fell back on the argument that he was “relying on science and data” to determine if full attendance will be allowed.

Fox News:

Cooper’s office soon responded, saying state health officials are working with the Republican National Committee and “will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte.” The statement continued: “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.”

The Democrats are dithering about what kind of convention they want to have in Milwaukee — or whether they will hold a convention at all. The point Trump is trying to make is simple: there is going to be a Republican Convention somewhere and the party has other options besides Charlotte,

“We are fully committed to an in-person event in August,” a GOP convention official recently told Fox News. “We’re forging ahead as originally planned.” RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told reporters last week that she’s not heard any safety concern from GOP delegates about attending the August convention in Charlotte. McDaniel said the RNC was moving ahead but did note that the convention “is quite a ways away and there is ample to time for us to adjust if necessary.”

Would Governor Cooper really play politics with the Republican convention? If he tries it, he’s dumber than he looks. He’s a Democratic governor in a nominally Republican state and in the process of either canceling the event or losing it because he tried to limit attendance, he’d bury the Democrats in November. This is a matter of great prestige to North Carolina Republicans and they would become enraged if Cooper’s dithering forced the GOP to move the convention.