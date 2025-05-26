The Morning Briefing: Remember Those Who Gave Their All

Happy Monday, Morning Briefing fam! Kruiser is off today, so I’m your guest host. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is hard at work perfecting the next generation of Sea Monkeys.

It’s Memorial Day. I started to avoid saying “Happy Memorial Day” because I know people get bent out of shape when people say it. Kruiser and I had a conversation last week about that very fact, but the truth is that even though it’s an important and necessary day of remembrance, it’s also a happy day for most people.

Many people will attend parades or visit cemeteries, and families will also enjoy cookouts and swim parties with loved ones. The sacrifices that patriots in our military made from the Revolutionary War to today paved the way for us to have the freedom and the ability to enjoy a day like today. The Declaration of Independence mentions our God-given rights to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” So, even though it’s an awkward phrase, Happy Memorial Day.

Families across the country have felt the pain and loss that comes with losing a loved one while serving in the military. My late father lost a cousin who died in Vietnam, and he never forgot hearing the news. My dad was stationed in Libya with the Air Force and had just moved to Atlanta when he found out about his cousin’s death.

However you choose to commemorate and remember, please take the time this Memorial Day to ponder those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom and protect America’s interests. After all, today’s not just a fun day off.

A Memorial Day Prayer They served and fought and died so that we might be safe and free. Grant them, O Lord, eternal peace and give them the victory. And in these days of unrest filled with grave uncertainty, Let's not forget the price they paid to keep our country free. —Helen Steiner Rice

Have a wonderful Memorial Day!

