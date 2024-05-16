The Morning Briefing: Milestones on the Slippery Slope

How is it the middle of May already? Wasn't Christmas just last week?

Happy Thursday morning! That means the weekend is closer than it was yesterday. While you sip your coffee or eat your biscuits and gravy, let me draw your attention to a couple of stories that haven't been on the radar this week.

A Momentous Anniversary — for All the Wrong Reasons

This week marks a massive anniversary of the left's attempts to remake American culture, and I can't believe we haven't heard more about it. The first legal same-sex wedding took place on May 17, 2004. Of course, the Obergefell Supreme Court decision legalized same-sex marriage across the nation just over a year later.

The Wall Street Journal marked the occasion by insisting that same-sex marriage is no big deal two decades after that first ceremony. There's some reason to agree with that sentiment. I think even some Christians and other conservatives have adopted a live-and-let-live attitude — provided that the government doesn't force churches to comply.

But we've also seen massive cultural shifts since that first wedding ceremony. We've gone from the LGBTQETC movement seeking tolerance to demanding affirmation from everyone. We've seen the proliferation of Pride propaganda year round. We've witnessed the drag queenification of nearly every sector of society.

The gay rights movement has morphed from "We're Here. We're Queer. Get Used to It." to "We're Here. We're Queer. Get on Board With It — or Else." It won't stop there because it's the slipperiest of slopes.

Recent Tornadoes Haven't Been as Deadly as They Were in the Past

Sometimes technological innovations have major benefits. So far this year, we've seen some deadly tornadoes roar through parts of the country. In the first four months of the year, twisters killed 11 people. Contrast that to previous years: 64 in the first four months of 2023, 14 in the first four months of 2022, 12 in the first four months of 2021, and 71 in the first four months of 2020.

What makes the difference? Luck plays a role, but forecasting has been a boon to saving lives. The Washington Post reports that "with the help of supercomputing, artificial intelligence, and fine-scale guidance from numerical models, meteorologists can have a sense that the ingredients for powerful tornadoes will be present as much as five days in advance."

As someone who's long been fascinated with weather and forecasting, I find it encouraging to see the lead time on predictions grow from hours into days. Here's hoping that these efforts can save even more lives.

Ran-Dumb Memory

I had a conversation with somebody this week about wishing there was a way to warm food when you're having a picnic. It reminded me of a book that the library where I worked in high school used to carry (and it may still carry it). "Manifold Destiny" was a cookbook that used your car's engine to cook your meals.

The secret was foil-packet grilling. The instructions in "Manifold Destiny" translated your cook time into miles. Some snack items took only 25 miles or so to cook properly, while a Thanksgiving dinner required 220 miles of travel/cooking. Talk about going over the river and through the woods!

Car-engine cooking didn't exactly take off as a trend. I can only imagine disgusting, smelly messes and improperly cooked food. Who knows? Thanks for indulging my ran-dumb memory.

TDS Update! Rachel Maddow Spots a New Way Republicans Show They're 'in the Tank for Trump'

A Few of My Favorite Things (Right Now)

Here are some of the cultural items I've been into lately.

What I'm watching

I'm bad about going back to the same shows over and over again (especially shows like "No Offence," "Seinfeld," and "Great British Baking Show"), and I've enjoyed the latest season of "Survivor." But my latest recent series obsession is "Slow Horses" on AppleTV+.

Gary Oldman stars as the head of a special branch of MI5 that's home to misfits who are atoning for their mistakes. Somehow, his team manages to outfox even the best and brightest in the service. There's a lot of language and some violence, but it's great fun. I'm on the edge of my seat waiting for the upcoming fourth season.

What I'm podcasting

Among the many podcasts that I listen to, one that I've particularly geeked out on lately is Shane Rosenthal's "The Humble Skeptic." Rosenthal is a Christian who looks at the claims of historic Christianity and examines what proves them true.

Rosenthal has spent the past few episodes looking at the Gospel of John: what makes it different from the other Gospels, the authorship question, and whether scholars are right about the date of the Gospel. It's fascinating for a Bible nerd like me.

What I'm reading

Speaking of Bible geekery, I'm slowly reading through Gary Habermas' "Evidences (On the Resurrection, Vol. 1)," which is over a thousand pages exploring the historical facts of Jesus' resurrection. Oh, and it's the first of a four-volume series!

I'm also enjoying the audiobook of "Let's Play Two," Ron Rapoport's biography of Ernie Banks.

What I'm listening to

One of my favorite artists whom I've discovered in recent months is a country artist from Missouri named Sam Barber.

He's young — barely 21 — and he's only been making music since he was a teenager. But his voice is phenomenal, and he sings and plays like a man who has been around the block for a long time and has the scars to prove it.

Barber has released a few singles and an EP. The title cut from his "Million Eyes" EP gives me chills. (Bit o' language in this one...)

Barber makes me want to pick up a guitar and try to learn to play again. This is what music should be like — and I hope this kid has a long career.

Here's my worship music jam these days. For the uninitiated, Maverick City Music has tried to inject some variety into the modern worship music moment. This reworking of "In the Room" from last year's album "The Maverick Way" is catchy as all get out.

Have a great Thursday!