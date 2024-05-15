Why Has Biden Betrayed Israel? Look at His New Special Counsel

The president changes, and the government rolls on. We learned that when the “deep state” did all it could to impede President Trump’s agenda, and that deep state is still in place, albeit with a more compliant occupant of the Oval Office, and it is still running things. One of its key denizens just got a promotion.

On Friday, counterterror analyst Noor Dahri noted that “Maher Bitar has been appointed as president #Biden's special counsel. He also serves as the director of intelligence and defense programs in the #UnitedStates National Security Council.” This explains a great deal of why the Biden regime has just betrayed Israel in its hour of deepest need.

Back when he was a student at Georgetown University, Bitar was president of that university’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter. In the aftermath of Oct. 7, SJP has emerged as one of the most strident and actively menacing pro-Hamas groups on college and university campuses nationwide. A photo has emerged of young Bitar in his student days, dressed all in black and sporting a keffiyeh, raising a clenched fist in a room decorated with a sign reading “Divest From Israeli Apartheid.”

Meet Maher Bitar, infiltrated & appointed as president Biden’s special counsel. He also serves as director of intelligence & defense programs on National Security Council.



As a student, he was president of the violent, Antisemitic Islamist org. @NationalSJP @Georgetown chapter. pic.twitter.com/npSqW1GbUr — Corrected Media (@correctedmedia) May 11, 2024

The term “apartheid” comes from South Africa, where it referred to a system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination that was in place from 1948 to 1991. The word itself means “separateness,” and South Africa instituted numerous laws to keep the races apart in schools, workplaces, and areas where the public gathered, such as beaches.

There is absolutely nothing like this in Israel. As political analyst Hugh Fitzgerald has explained, “In Israel, Arabs sit on the Supreme Court, serve in the Knesset, go abroad as ambassadors. The chairman of Israel’s largest bank, Bank Leumi, is an Arab. Jews and Arabs work in the same factories and offices, play on the same sports teams and in the same orchestras, act in the same films, are treated in the same hospitals by both Jewish and Arab medical personnel, and attend the same classes in the same universities. Jews and Arabs own restaurants and start high-tech businesses together. The only difference in their treatment is that Jews must, while Arabs may, serve in the military.”

There is no sign, however, that Bitar has changed his views. He likely holds the views enunciated on the National Students for Justice in Palestine website: the site states that it is “supporting over two hundred Palestine solidarity organizations across occupied Turtle Island, we aim to develop a student movement that is connected, disciplined, and equipped with the tools necessary achieve Palestinian liberation.”

“Occupied Turtle Island” refers to North America. Turtle Island is a name for the continent taken from Native American folklore, and of course, it is “occupied” today by the evil white oppressors who are, in SJP’s view, also responsible for the supposed occupation and oppression of Palestinian territory.

As absurd as this locution is, in light of the fact that no one aside from woke millennial Leftists, not even Native Americans themselves, refers to North America as “Turtle Island,” the National SJP website uses the term consistently and without irony. It invites visitors to the site to “learn more about recent victories in the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement on campuses across Turtle Island, and beyond!”

We have seen those “victories” on campuses all over the nation, and now SJP alumnus Maher Bitar is in a position of enormous influence in the Biden regime. Bitar’s appointment is likely the fulfillment of a promise. Middle East Eye reported in Oct. 2020 that Biden released a video message to Muslim Advocates, the group that was responsible in 2011 for the Obama administration’s removal of all mention of Islam and jihad from counterterror training. Biden vowed, “My administration will look like America, Muslim Americans serving at every level.”

Middle East Eye also noted that “while Muslims represent a small minority of the American electorate, their communities are concentrated in key swing states that Trump won by a small margin in 2016, including Michigan.” That was the basis of threats on Old Joe that also fueled the betrayal. In Nov. 2023, Nihad Awad, executive director of the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), who infamously said that he was “happy” about Hamas’ Oct. 7 jihad massacre of 1,200 Israelis, declared at a pro-Hamas rally, “No cease-fire, no votes. No votes in Michigan, no votes in Arizona, no votes in Georgia, no votes in Nevada, no votes in Wisconsin, no votes in Pennsylvania. No votes for you anywhere if you don’t call for a ceasefire now.”

A ceasefire, like cutting off Israel’s arms shipment, would allow Hamas to survive. That’s why Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Ramallah) agreed with Awad: “The American people won’t forget. Biden, support a ceasefire now. Or don’t count on us in 2024.”

So with Bitar on one side and Tlaib and Awad on another, the question is only why the betrayal of Israel took the Biden regime so long.