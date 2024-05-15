Soros-Linked D.C. Judge Releases Teen Gunman After He Sprayed Dozens of Shots at a Car

"Criminal Justice Reform" is alive and well in Washington, D.C. There is no crime so heinous that some judges won't release a defendant based on cockamamie ideas about "justice."

Advertisement

Judge Lloyd U. Nolan Jr., a judge in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, felt pity on 18-year-old Armonte Moody and slapped his wrist right smartly before sending him home to live with his mother,

Did I mention that Mr. Moody sprayed a car with four passengers with 26 bullets from an AR-15 in April? Apparently, Judge Nolan didn't think that Moody was a threat to the community and released him from jail.

Nolan concluded that Moody, who was charged with endangerment with a firearm, possession of a weapon, and assault, was not a threat to the community and approved a request to release him on house arrest with a GPS monitor on May 3, WJLA-TV reported.

Nolan has an interesting online presence. At least, he did until Fox News wrote a profile on hizzoner after releasing Moody from jail. Now most of his writings are private. But Fox discovered that Nolan donated to Gideon’s Promise, a criminal justice reform advocacy group that's partially funded by George Soros's Open Society Foundation.

In one post he boasted about being "woke" and posted about his support for Black Lives Matter.

Advertisement

The decision to release Moody on house arrest prompted outrage from many on social media. And prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C., requested an emergency hearing scheduled for May 22 to discuss the matter and potentially reverse it. "The government presented evidence establishing probable cause that the defendant fired an AR-15 weapon approximately 26 times at a car driving away on a public street in the 1700 block of Independence Ave SE then dissembled the firearm and hid it away in a ceiling," the prosecutors wrote. "Despite the egregiousness of this conduct, the strength of the case, including video evidence depicti ng it and two identifications of the defendant as the shooter, and the statutory presumption in favor of detention pending trial, the Magistrate Judge released the defendant."

NEW: "Woke" DC judge blasted after freeing an 18-year-old accused of spraying 26 rounds into a car with an AR-15.



Judge Lloyd U. Nolan Jr. granted Amonte Moody pre-trial release despite admitting the teen's alleged actions could have killed someone.



The incident occurred on… pic.twitter.com/HmZpk9ZGNd — Hank (@HANKonX) May 14, 2024

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the D.C. court system told Fox that "all defendants have a presumption of innocence."

"In this matter — after hearing arguments from both sides and the arguments for detention — the judge determined that 24-hour home confinement on electronic monitoring with the education and social services already in place for the defendant that release, on these strict conditions did ‘ensure the safety of the defendant and the public,'" the spokesperson added.

"Judge Nolan conducted a very thorough hearing … and spoke directly with defendant about the consequences of violating any portion of the release conditions," the spokesperson said.

So go home, be a good lad, and don't ever do that again, m'kay?