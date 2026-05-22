Trump Says That He Sacrificed Big Settlement for Public Anti-Weaponization Fund

President Donald Trump declared that he sacrificed a major settlement for the sake of obtaining a fund to help other victims of (particularly Biden-era) government injustice seek redress.

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“The Anti-Weaponization Fund” will help people who have suffered from unlawful persecution and prosecution to pursue their cases even if they don’t have adequate personal resources. The case that resulted in the fund, President Donald J. Trump v. Internal Revenue Service, involved multiple members of the Trump family and organization, but the settlement doesn’t benefit them financially at all.

Trump explained why he and his family and organization agreed to the mere apology as their share of the settlement. “I gave up a lot of money in allowing the just announced Anti-Weaponization Fund to go forward. I could have settled my case, including the illegal release of my Tax Returns and the equally illegal BREAK IN of Mar-a-Lago, for an absolute fortune,” he emphasized on TruthSocial Friday. “Instead, I am helping others, who were so badly abused by an evil, corrupt, and weaponized Biden Administration, receive, at long last, JUSTICE!”

The IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department will deliver a formal apology to plaintiffs Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization, LLC. The plaintiffs will not receive any damages or monetary compensation.

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The Department of Justice (DOJ) explained on May 18:

[The plaintiffs] have agreed, in exchange for the creation of this fund, to drop their pending lawsuit with prejudice, and also withdraw two administrative claims including for damages resulting from the unlawful raid of Mar-a-Lago and the Russia-collusion hoax…The Fund will have the power to issue formal apologies and monetary relief owed to claimants. Submission of a claim is voluntary. There are no partisan requirements to file a claim. Any money left when the Fund ceases operations will revert to the Federal Government.

The Biden-Harris administration targeted thousands of people unfairly, from the Jan. 6ers to pro-lifers to traditional Catholics to Trump allies to concerned parents. While there have been cases of overreaching and weaponized government under every administration, due to the size and unelected accountability of the Deep State, many of the cases will likely come from the Biden era.

On January 6th I followed the crowd into the Capitol and shouted. Police stood by the whole time, hanging out with us and sometimes directing us places.



At one point near the House Chambers I was walking downstairs when a trio of some special section, secret service looking men… pic.twitter.com/MfXedvxQl5 — Pat Stedman | Dating & Relationship Coach for Men (@Pat_Stedman) May 22, 2026

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When the DOJ first announced the settlement and the new fund, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “The machinery of government should never be weaponized against any American, and it is this Department’s intention to make right the wrongs that were previously done while ensuring this never happens again. As part of this settlement, we are setting up a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.” The American public will benefit from the Trump family’s case.

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