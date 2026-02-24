Yet Another Dem Candidate Accuses Trump of Doing What the Left Is Really Guilty of Doing

Leftists just can’t stop calling Trump Hitler and pretending that he is a fascist dictator in the making, just as they couldn’t stop calling George W. Bush Hitler, and Ronald Reagan Hitler. Any remotely effective patriotic president gets the Hitler label, to the extent that one would be forgiven for thinking that it’s the only weapon in the left’s rhetorical bag of tricks. And it may very well be. Now, the former assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington field office, Dave Sundberg, who is to all appearances a doctrinaire leftist, is making Trump-is-Hitler a centerpiece of his congressional campaign.

Fox News reported Tuesday that Sundberg, who is running as a Democrat (of course) for a congressional seat from Maryland, “accused the administration of firing him while sweeping out people who wouldn't execute the president's political aims.” After the Obama and Biden reigns of terror against patriotic officials throughout the government, this is one of the most risible foundations for a political campaign in the history of the United States, but Sundberg is maintaining a straight face.

In full victimhood mode, Sundberg whined on Facebook, "In January 2025, I was fired by the Trump Administration as part of a retaliatory purge against those who refused to carry out the President’s political agenda. While they took my job, they cannot take my oath."

Mind you, it’s not just about poor, noble Sundberg himself. "I have watched,” he claims, “as the White House has weaponized the Department of Justice against political opponents and used the National Guard to intimidate our own citizens, all while seizing levers of power that are supposed to be balanced across government."

Diving headfirst into the deep end of leftist paranoia and hysteria, Sundberg continues with the darkest of warnings: "We are reaching a point where we may not recover from this. I am running to ensure Congress becomes a co-equal branch of government again and does not abdicate its responsibility to push back.”

This is a classic example of the old leftist tactic of accusing one’s enemy of what one is guilty of doing. The real dictator-in-the-making was none other than Old Joe Biden, or rather, the people who were running the White House from 2021 to 2025. It was they who weaponized the Justice Department against their political enemies, worked with the social media giants to destroy the freedom of speech, and treated those who opposed their policies as if they were terrorists.

Trump has “weaponized the Department of Justice against political opponents,” eh? How interesting! Back in Jan. 2024, Kamala Harris warned that if Trump were reelected, he would “weaponize the Department of Justice” to “go after their [sic] political enemies.” If I didn’t know better, I might even get the crazy idea that Sundberg and Harris (and a host of others who have echoed this language as well) were working from the same talking points that some leftist leaders have agreed upon as their best chance against Trump.

It was the Biden regime that was the first in American history to bring bogus criminal charges against its chief opponent, and which has a long and ever-lengthening record of being intolerant of dissent.

The legal persecution of Trump was only part of the strategy. The Biden regime announced a Disinformation Governance Board that would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective, although that initiative crashed and burned when angry patriots reminded the Biden regime top dogs about that pesky thing known as the First Amendment.

The Biden regime also sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches.

Yet Sundberg and other leftists relentlessly insist that it is Trump who has weaponized the Department of Justice, though he has done so precisely in his efforts to undo the damage the Biden regime did. It was already thoroughly weaponized, thanks to Old Joe Biden and his chief henchman over at “Justice,” Gestapo chief Merrick Garland.

I predicted this back in Jan. 2024, when I wrote, “If Trump somehow overcomes everything the left continues to throw at him and does become president again, any move he makes to de-weaponize the Department of Justice will be received with apocalyptic hysteria and outrage from the left, as if Bad Orange Man were the one who was destroying our hitherto pristine ‘democracy,’ that is, our republic.” And here we are, courtesy of, among many others, Dave Sundberg.

