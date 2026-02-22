Dem Congressional Candidate Refuses to Say He’d Deport a Single Illegal Alien

This is the Democrat Party today: A man who is running for a seat in the House of Representatives, Justin Pearson, has just refused repeated opportunities to affirm that there is, somewhere in the United States, a criminal illegal alien whom he wishes to deport.

The Department of Homeland Security maintains a “Worst of the Worst” list, which it says is “highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).”

On the list at the moment Shayan Kahal, whose crimes are described as “Rape - Strongarm, Sex Assault - Sodomy-Woman-Strongarm, Sex Assault - Sodomy-Boy-Strongarm, Sex Assault - Sodomy-Girl-Strongarm.” Then there’s Abu Gbla, who needs to buy a vowel, and whose crimes are listed as “Assault, Larceny, Probation Violation, Abduct-No Ransom or Assault, Kidnapping, Kidnap Adult, Violation of a Court Order, Aggravated Assault - Police Officer-Strongarm, Damage Property.”

We also have Juan Garcia-Lopez, who has the proverbial rap sheet as long as your arm: “Fraud, Homicide-Willful Kill-Weapon, Flight - Escape, Cocaine - Possession, Vehicle Theft, Making False Report, Robbery, Aggravated Assault - Weapon, Weapon Offense, Possession Of Weapon, Marijuana - Possession, Resisting Officer, Burglary, Homicide, Burglary Tools - Possession, Homicide-Willful Kill-Family-Gun, Narcotic Equip - Possession, Drug Possession, Aggravated Assault - Public Officer-Strongarm.” By comparison, Pedro Ornelas is a piker; all he has to his name is “Sex Assault, Rape.”

The Worst of the Worst list goes on and on, running to no fewer than 2,575 pages with twelve entries per page (okay, page 2,575 only has eight). That’s 30,986 criminal migrants whom ICE has arrested, with many more at large and under the protection of the likes of Zohran Mamdani, Gavin Newsom and Tim Walz. Many of them are guilty of the most heinous crimes imaginable. But Justin Pearson, who is currently a Tennessee state representative and wants to go to Washington, doesn’t want to deport any of them. He didn’t say whether or not they’d be welcome to bunk at his house.

Watching Scott Jennings destroying a DEI Democratic state Representative from Tennessee on CNN is a million times better than watching the Super Bowl! 👏 pic.twitter.com/9aROlFb0z1 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 21, 2026

In a testy exchange with Scott Jennings on CNN, Pearson declared: “We have to abolish ICE. We have to abolish the Customs and Border Patrol in the way that they currently exist and replace them with something that actually does the work that we need for them to do, which is why we need a Congress that works.”

Jennings then asked, “What work is that, by the way?” Pearson, however, was unwilling to state any positive role for his projected replacement border protection service, instead telling Jennings that its role would not be killing American citizens, which he was claiming that the current agency does. Jennings, however, would not be fobbed off, and kept pressing Pearson on the question of whether the nation actually needs a government agency dedicated to removing illegal migrants.

Jennings asked: “Do we need a federal law enforcement agency to deport illegal aliens, yes or no?” Once again, however, Pearson refused to be pinned down, and sidestepped the question, saying: “We do need a federal law enforcement agency that deals with immigration that doesn’t kill people. What we do also need is laws that make sure that people who are undocumented—” There, however, Jennings cut in and asked Pearson: “Is there a single illegal alien that you would deport?”

Instead of saying yes or no, Pearson replied: “This is what I want you to focus on. There are a lot of people in this country, in our communities that have done so much to make them better, and we need to be prioritizing opportunities.” Now that Pearson had made it clear that he was going to refuse to say that even a single illegal migrant should be deported, Jennings asked him: ”Is this the Democratic position of ’26?”

Pearson answered: “The Democratic position in ’26 is that we don’t terrorize American citizens, we don’t terrorize undocumented people, and we don’t kill people like Alex Pretti and Renee Good.” He didn’t say anything about protecting the American citizens whom illegal migrants have terrorized.

It was clear that Justin Pearson didn’t want to alienate his far-left voter base, which he would have done if he had come out for any restrictions on mass migration at all. The Democrats want a country without borders, which is no country at all. Justin Pearson was just reflecting the party line.

The left cheers on illegal immigration, and their media outlets reflect that.