Kamala Harris Warns That Trump Will Do What the Biden Regime Has Been Doing for Three Years

The Democrats are trying to convince us that the 2024 election is an apocalyptic showdown between the forces of freedom and the sinister partisans of authoritarianism, and they’re quite right, but not in the way they’re trying to sell to us.

Putative Vice President Kamala Harris warned on Thursday: “November of nine— of 2024? Binary.” Don’t worry, leftists, she wasn’t being “transphobic.” She was apparently talking about the fact that we seem to have two parties and an actual choice in the upcoming presidential election while sounding the alarm about the man the left loves to hate because he is coming to take away everything that is good.

While frequently appearing to consult talking points she had in her lap, Harris continued:

And on the other side? You’ve got someone who has said that if he were back in office, he would weaponize the Department of Justice. Someone who has openly applauded insurrectionists as patriots. Someone who has said that they will go after their political enemies, and, and applauds dictators, indicating that he would be one. So let’s be really clear about what’s at stake. And then, yes, of course, there is then a desire that, let’s get out there, ‘cause we can’t lose this democracy. We can’t.

Oh, brother. From Daniel Webster and Henry Clay to Vice President Word Salad is a steep descent indeed. In the first place, it seems as if the entire establishment left is not only at war against the proper use of pronouns but has also forgotten entirely how to use them correctly. Kamala Harris is talking about one man, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump, like the November 2024 election in Kamala’s view, is binary. He is untroubled by suspicions that he may really be an ingenue. Nor is there more than one Donald Trump. So why does Harris insist on using plural pronouns for this man?

And that’s just the smallest indication of her deep intellectual confusion, that is, if anything about Harris can be said to be intellectual at all. “We can’t lose this democracy,” she proclaims, and she’s quite right: we can’t. You can’t lose what you don’t have.

The vice president of the United States should know it, and maybe somewhere in her crowded mind she does, but the United States of America is not now and never has been a democracy. It is a republic, and if you don’t know the difference, enroll in a basic civics course, that is, if you can find one that isn’t entirely devoted to Critical Race Theory.

The fact that this is a republic, not a democracy, has actually saved us on more than one recent occasion, as when the less populous states prevented New York and Los Angeles from choosing Hillary Clinton as our president in 2016. If we were actually a democracy, the left would have no remaining obstacles to implementing its agenda, and that’s likely why leftists have started prattling on about “our democracy” every chance they get; apparently they figure that if they repeat it often enough, it will become true, just like calling Rachel Levine a woman.

The worst part of Harris’ statement, however, is her warning that Trump would “weaponize the Department of Justice” and “go after their [sic] political enemies.” You couldn’t possibly get a clearer case of projection than that. It has been the Biden/Harris administration, after all, that is the first in American history to bring criminal charges against its chief opponent and which has a long and ever-lengthening record of being intolerant of dissent.

Besides the Disinformation Governance Board that would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective, it sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches.

Yet now we’re supposed to be afraid that Trump is going to “weaponize the Department of Justice”? It’s already thoroughly weaponized, thanks to Old Joe Biden and his chief henchman over at “Justice,” Gestapo chief Merrick Garland.

If Trump somehow overcomes everything the left continues to throw at him and does become president again, any move he makes to de-weaponize the Department of Justice will be received with apocalyptic hysteria and outrage from the left, as if Bad Orange Man were the one who was destroying our hitherto pristine “democracy,” that is, our republic. No, Madame Vice President. You and your friends have already started that process well along.