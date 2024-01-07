Biden: Trump Speaks ‘the Same Exact Language Used in Nazi Germany’

Yeah, yeah, another Democrat has likened a Republican to Hitler; this must be a day ending with a y. But Old Joe Biden has a way of making everything worse, and in his latest smear of the man he wants us to believe is the worst person on planet earth, Donald Trump, Old Joe came through for us yet again.

Advertisement

Barack Obama said it years ago: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.” On Friday, Old Joe proved his sainted predecessor right yet again in what was supposed to be a stemwinder campaign speech that would get his far-left base all fired up to do whatever it takes to get their favorite dementia-ridden kleptocrat back in the White House for four more years. The man who supposedly won eighty-one million votes after running a non-campaign from his basement called Trump a “loser” and charged that Bad Orange Man speaks “the same exact language used in Nazi Germany.”

What? Trump speaks German now? Is he going to start barking at us with a slushy Austrian accent? Okay, I get it: Old Joe means that Trump’s rhetoric is like Hitler’s. Trump’s going to be a great dictator, grow a funny little mustache, put on a lumpy uniform, and have us all goosestepping into Poland in no time. Sure, Joe. I understand. But to say that he speaks “the same exact language used in Nazi Germany” is as ineptly stated as it is inaccurate.

By any measure, Trump certainly does not echo Hitler’s rhetoric. The National Socialist leader was openly antisemitic; although Trump is charged with this, he was the most pro-Israel president since the founding of the modern state of Israel. Hitler was gleefully racist, another charge Trump has borne, and another that is without foundation. And Hitler was openly contemptuous of republican governments, while Trump insists that he will protect our tottering republic, and that Biden, the Disinformation Governance Board president, is the real threat to “our democracy.”

Advertisement

Biden, however, is making it clear that his entire 2024 campaign will be a noxious mélange of fiction, fantasy and propaganda. He leaned heavily into the “insurrection” Big Lie, claiming that Jan. 6, 2021, was “the day that we nearly lost America.”

Yeah, sure, Joe. Thank you for saving “our democracy” from a guy with Viking horns, Ray Epps, and a bunch of old ladies who were let into the Capitol by police who opened gates for them and then stood by placidly as the “insurrectionists” wandered around snapping selfies. Insurrection is an actual crime. Yet while people languish in prison for trespassing in order to bolster the left’s sagging “insurrection” narrative and propel Biden back into the Oval Office for another four years of open borders, skyrocketing inflation, managed decline, and enforced misery, the worst thing that has happened to this nation since 9/11 and Pearl Harbor and the extinction of the dinosaurs remains an insurrection without any insurrectionists.

Old Joe, of course, didn’t see fit on Friday to make much of the fact that no one, not a single person, has actually been charged with that crime in connection with anything that happened on Jan. 6, 2021. On Saturday, however, Donald Trump Jr. wrote: “Happy Fake Insurrection Day!!! The first ever insurrection with armed tour guides and unarmed participants!” For his part, Ron DeSantis chided Biden for “saying the people that supported Trump were basically enemies of the state.”

Advertisement

Related: Biden Drops First Campaign Ad, and It’s As Dishonest and Embarrassing As You’d Expect

Yeah. That is the heart of the problem right there. This authoritarian administration, the first in American history to bring criminal charges against its chief opponent, has a long and ever-lengthening record of being intolerant of dissent. Besides the Disinformation Governance Board that would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective, it sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings, worked with Twitter and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views, and even sent spies into Catholic churches.

But yeah, Joe, the threat to the republic (it’s still not a democracy, no matter how many times you assume that it is) is not you, it’s Donald Trump. You’re competent, capable, and articulate, too. As long as we’re piling on the fantasies, might as well go all out.