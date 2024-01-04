Biden Drops First Campaign Ad, and It’s As Dishonest and Embarrassing As You’d Expect

Old Joe Biden wants America to elect him president again, even if America didn’t elect him the first time, and in his first campaign ad, he presents himself as the only force standing between us and those who would destroy our nation as a free society and establish a dictatorship. That’s right: this man who has indefatigably and unrepentantly trafficked in deception his whole life is basing his 2024 campaign on a massive lie.

The ad is winning praise from the people you’d expect to hail it. Victor Shi, who holds the dubious distinction of being the youngest Biden delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 2020, wrote: “The Biden campaign just released its first ad of 2024 & it directly calls out MAGA Republicans for their continued attacks on democracy & voting rights. Very glad Joe Biden is putting democracy on the ballot. This is so good & how it’s done. Take a minute to watch & share.”

Biden releases first Campaign Ad for 2024.



The J6 fearmongering from Democrats is embarrassing.



It's all they have.pic.twitter.com/5tOVNItqWE — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 4, 2024

The problem with Shi’s comment is the problem with the ad itself and with the Biden reelection campaign as a whole: the claim that “MAGA Republicans” are engaging in “continued attacks on democracy & voting rights” is false and constitutes a chilling example of how Democrats have opted for the Goebbelsian strategy of repeating a Big Lie until it starts to be taken for granted as true simply by dint of constant repetition.

The MAGA “attacks on democracy & voting rights” consist of questioning the integrity of the 2020 presidential election. Prominent Democrats have questioned the integrity of every presidential election a Republican has won this century, and that’s a necessary and patriotic act, but when the tables are turned, “our democracy,” a phrase leftists use to refer to their own hegemony, is suddenly under attack. Then there is, of course, the Jan. 6 “insurrection,” but that narrative has steadily unraveled under the weight of footage that undercuts the Democrats’ claim that we were on the brink of becoming a dictatorship because some guy with viking horns was walking around in the Capitol.

Nevertheless, Old Joe’s ad is heavy on the ominous music and scary still photos of MAGA-hatted “insurrectionists,” while Biden unwittingly adds to the dark feel of the presentation by racing and slurring through his remarks. As the published version was likely the result of numerous takes and meticulous editing, it’s not a little off-putting that the senescent corruptocrat in the Oval Office sounds like a demented auctioneer as he races through saying: “I’ve made the preservation of American democracy the central issue of my presidency. I believe in free and fair elections and the right to vote fairly and have your vote counted.”

This presents yet another problem: he doesn’t really believe in democracy at all, if democracy has anything to do with allowing a loyal opposition to operate without persecution and harassment from those in power. The Biden regime has hardly made a secret of its authoritarian bent. It tried to set up a Disinformation Governance Board that would have policed speech that dissented from the leftist establishment’s perspective. It sicced the FBI on angry parents protesting at school board meetings against race-hate agitprop being forced upon their children in primary schools.

Biden regime operatives worked with Twitter and other social media giants to silence and deplatform people with opposing views. The Department of Homeland Security developed a video series encouraging Americans to snitch on their patriotic and pro-life friends and neighbors. The regime even sent spies into Catholic churches.

And now this sinister authoritarian puppet wants us to believe that he is our strong bulwark for freedom, standing against the forces of totalitarian control. In reality, he and his henchmen are the forces of totalitarian control. Trump has been calling out this particular naked emperor for quite some time, saying in December that Biden was “the real threat to democracy.” He added: “Can you believe it? This is their new line, you know. Here we go again — ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ ‘Mueller, Mueller, Mueller,’ ‘Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.’ One hoax after another. But no, I’m not a threat. I will save democracy. The threat is Crooked Joe Biden. And that’s what it is, it’s a hoax. We call it now the threat-to-democracy hoax, because that’s what it is.”

When he’s right, he’s right. Biden’s campaign ad is a cynical effort to deceive the American people, and a tacit admission that he has nothing positive to run on — all he can do is engage in demagogic fearmongering and lies. Expect plenty more.