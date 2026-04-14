New Report: Biden DOJ’s Weaponization Against Pro-Lifers Was Worse Than Imagined

If you’ve ever seen a pro-life protest, one thing that will stand out for you is the contrast between pro-life demonstrators and nearly every other protest group in America in terms of the level of peacefulness they exhibit. They are the poster children of the “peaceful protest.”

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And they are hardly children. Just based on my own observations, nothing scientific, it would seem that at least half are well into their retirement years and are about as harmless as protestors can be.

Perhaps that in itself is why the Democrats and the left fear them so much. They are not a physical threat. They only have the power of passivism, which is most potent when the protestors have a clear and compelling message and when the very act of the protest is an act of bravery and courage and risk to one’s safety and freedom.

Tyrants like protestors who will put up a fight so that it’s easier to justify the extreme measures they use to put those protests down. But they’ll take docile, peaceful protestors, too, knowing that with a little help from the legacy news media, they can spin a new narrative that pro-lifers pose a risk to the young mothers who come and go from abortion clinics.

The truth of the matter is that the only threat those protestors pose is to the lies, the corruption, and the actual killing associated with abortion work.

In an attempt to start to make things right, the Trump administration pardoned many of these selfless protestors whom the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) charged and obtained convictions against under the FACE Act.

Now, the DOJ is starting to correct the weaponization of that department under Biden against pro-lifers. In a statement, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice… No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs. The weaponization that happened under the Biden Administration will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system.”

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The DOJ just released a 900-page report that provides extensive detail on just how the Biden DOJ coordinated with leftist groups to monitor and target pro-lifers. Further, the report shows how the Biden Justice Department withheld evidence in FACE Act cases.

The DOJ report is billed as the first of several reports the Trump administration plans to release as part of its Weaponization Working Group.

As the DOJ stated, this first report focused on “the Biden Administration’s weaponization of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Based on a review of over 700,000 internal records, the report not only details specific ways the Biden Justice Department weaponized federal law, but also outlines the corrective action taken by the current Justice Department to make right the wrongs of the prior administration.”

In its statement accompanying the release of the report, the DOJ listed some of the ways in which it alleges the Biden administration weaponized the DOJ against pro-lifers:

The Biden DOJ closely collaborated with pro-abortion groups to track pro-life activists’ First Amendment activity. Pro-abortion groups—especially the National Abortion Federation, Planned Parenthood, and Feminist Majority Foundation—capitalized on their relationship with the Biden DOJ to gain internal information and push targets for enforcement. These groups compiled evidence and dossiers that ultimately gave rise to search warrants and charges. The Biden DOJ affirmatively asked pro-abortion groups about pro-life individuals’ travel and constitutionally protected advocacy. The Biden DOJ and career attorneys monitored pro-life activists for years before charging them. Prosecutors knowingly withheld evidence that defense counsel requested to prepare an affirmative defense, tried to screen out jurors based on religion, and authorized aggressive arrest tactics instead of allowing pro-life defendants to self-surrender. The Biden DOJ helped a pro-abortion group secure funding. The lead prosecutor on each FACE Act prosecution served as a reference on the National Abortion Federation’s application for a private grant. We found no record of ethics approval for the attorney to take an interest in the financial outcome of a party having business before the Biden DOJ. The Biden DOJ pursued significantly harsher sentences for pro-life defendants than violent pro-abortion defendants. The Biden DOJ requested an average sentence of 26.8 months for pro-life defendants, compared to 12.3 months for pro-abortion defendants. The Biden DOJ violated the rights of Americans through its biased enforcement of the FACE Act. Though the Act was supposed to protect both pro-choice and pro-life facilities, the Biden DOJ provided extensive support to abortion clinics, while ignoring and downplaying vandalism and attacks against pregnancy resource centers.

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Then the Trump DOJ’s statement acknowledges that this was wrong and that the administration and current DOJ leadership are “committed to rectifying these wrongs. This process, started, the DOJ says, when on Jan. 23, 2025, President Donald Trump issued full and unconditional pardons to pro-life Christians who were targeted by the Biden DOJ."

The DOJ has settled civil cases, and, “DOJ leadership has dismissed, with prejudice, three civil lawsuits against pro-life activists: United States v. Connolly, No. 2:24-cv-04467 (E.D. Penn.); United States v. Zastrow, et al., No. 2:24-cv-00576 (M.D. Fla.); United States v. Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, et al., No. 1:24-cv-00893 (N.D. Ohio).”

Looking ahead, the Trump DOJ has issued a directive to its prosecutors that they “may only bring abortion-related civil actions and prosecutions under the FACE Act in extraordinary circumstances or in cases presenting significant aggravating factors.”

On top of all this, the DOJ has begun to weed out and fire attorneys who were responsible for some of the most egregious activity.

“The behavior unearthed in this report is shameful… Lawyers who should have known better withheld evidence, worked to keep committed religious people off juries, and generally allowed the Department of Justice to be used as the enforcement arm of pro-abortion special interests,” said Assistant Attorney General Daniel Burrows, Office of Legal Policy.

It's been said that you can tell who the left fears by who it attacks the hardest. Pro-lifers and faithful Christians were prominent among those whom the Biden administration and the left in general persecuted the most.

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Why? They're not bothering anyone. They are truly peaceful, and they preach nothing more or less than the love of the unborn child and his or her mom. Their presence outside of these abortion mills is rooted in care and compassion, not only for that unborn child but also for those confused and desperate young mothers.

The left's biggest fear is that the young mother will quickly realize that pro-lifers are the only ones who truly care for them and their children in this equation. They represent the fundamental truths involved, and they are on the side of good. The Biden DOJ wouldn't have done what it did if it cared about doing what was right. It did what it did precisely because it knew it needed to go around the rules to continue to protect the evil that is abortion.

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