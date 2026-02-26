ICE Files Detainer for Illegal Alien Assailant of Mother of Four

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is asking Kentucky authorities to grant them custody of an illegal alien who brutally raped a mother who rode in his Lyft vehicle.

The Cuban national now faces charges of sodomy, menacing, and kidnapping after forcing himself on a mother of four for whom he was driving, according to a Feb. 25 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release. And guess who allowed the violent and perverted criminal into the United States to take an American’s job and assault an American citizen.

DHS Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis explained, “Yordan Basilio Diaz Vera was released into our communities under the Biden administration before he went onto to brutally sodomize a mother of four at gunpoint in Louisville. This criminal illegal alien is a monster who has no right to be in our country and this crime was entirely preventable.”

Bis added, “We have lodged an arrest detainer requesting local authorities notify ICE law enforcement instead of RELEASING this predator from jail into Louisville neighborhoods. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow sexual predator illegal aliens to roam free in America.”

Some states cooperate with ICE and turn over illegal alien criminals, while others, like California, Oregon, and now Virginia, deliberately release illegal alien criminals to spite federal authorities. Kentucky law enforcement usually cooperates with and aids ICE, so hopefully, in this case, federal authorities have a good chance of having their detainer request for Diaz Vera honored.

The DHS press release added a few heartbreaking details:

Local reports state this criminal illegal alien picked up the woman in a Lyft to transport her to a doctor’s appointment. After picking her up, Diaz Vera allegedly drove the woman to a parking lot, locked the doors and pulled a gun from the glove compartment. This predator climbed into the backseat and sodomized the woman…Diaz Vera illegally entered the U.S. in November 2022 under the Biden administration and was released into the country.

Think of how many Americans have been assaulted, raped, and killed thanks to the Biden administration’s open border policies.

Earlier this month, an Indian illegal alien truck driver who obtained a commercial driver’s license from California ran a red light in Indiana and killed another driver. On Feb. 3, Kyrgyzstani truck driver Bekzhan Beishekeev killed four people in Indiana when he swerved into a 15-passenger van. Back in January, Mexican illegal alien Juan Alvarado-Aguilar drove over a solid yellow line while impaired and killed 20-year-old Fletcher Harris and 19-year-old Skylar Provenza in North Carolina.

In Virginia, illegal aliens Alam Josai Garcia Padilla, Jose Vladimir Merlos-Majano, and William Ariel Cuellar Guiterrez murdered 14-year-old Jefferson Amaya-Ayala, and the Biden-Harris administration had previously released at least two of the killers. Horrifyingly, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) just pardoned Cambodian Somboon Phaymany, an attempted murderer illegally present in the country. Democrats are trying to get Americans killed.

