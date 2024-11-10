Deranged Trump-Hating Lefty Murders Entire Family

A mentally ill man who raged online against Republicans and Christians, repeating extreme leftist rhetoric against them, just murdered his wife, kids, and ex-partner before committing suicide.

Anthony Nephew, a Minnesota resident with a history of suicidal tendencies, was found dead this week. And before he shot himself, he also shot and killed his wife and 7-year-old son, as well as his former partner and their 15-year-old son, who had been shot multiple times, according to The UK Daily Mail. The outlet indicated that a contributing factor in the motive for Nephew’s heinous crime could’ve been his ridiculous but consuming fear of living in a real-life Handmaid’s Tale after Donald Trump’s election victory.

Joe Biden called Trump and his supporters “garbage” and a “threat to democracy.” Kamala Harris repeatedly compared Trump to infamous mass murderer Adolf Hitler. The mainstream media without reason wailed and screeched about “violent Christian nationalism” while labeling Trump supporters “Nazis.” And yet all this time it was Democrats who were funding genocidal terrorists, releasing violent criminals and murderers, ignoring their own thugs rioting, suing and locking up their political opponents, and trampling Americans’ rights.

But one man who completely fell for the rhetoric, while blinding himself to the real dangers, was Nephew, and it seems that, horrifically, his family paid the ultimate price. Nephew insanely and apparently thought that his young kids and their mothers were actually better off dead than alive under a Trump presidency. This is the horror that occurs when mental illness combines with extreme leftist propaganda.

The Daily Mail reported that Nephew’s social media history shows that he recently went on strange rants about aliens, Christians, and right-leaning Americans. He rambled, “Life is just a fantasy of your own construction drawn from the lattice of your own experiential reality.” He was particularly and irrationally worried about a potential second Trump presidency.

“My mental health and the world can no longer peacefully coexist, and a lot of the reason is religion,” he ominously wrote in July. He certainly seems to have fallen for baseless media rhetoric on Christian extremism. “I am terrified of religious zealots inflicting their misguided beliefs on me and my family. I have intrusive thoughts of being burned at the stake as a witch, or crucified on a burning cross,” he babbled. “Having people actually believe that I or my child are Satan or, the anti-Christ or whatever their favorite color of boogie man they are afraid are this week.”

Nephew, per the Daily Mail, accused Republicans of “making it harder for women to leave” domestic violence relationships (ironic considering that he ultimately murdered his wife and ex-partner) and referred to the fictional dystopia of A Handmaid’s Tale by saying, “Gilead here we come.” Far too many Democrats worked up to a pitch of hysteria by media propaganda seem to believe that the fictional misogynistic dystopia will become reality under Donald Trump, who just made history by appointing a female chief-of-staff.

For some years, Nephew had admitted to serious mental issues, even positing the possibility of suicide or homicide. The Daily Mail described the tragic end result:

[Anthony Nephew’s] wife, 45-year-old Kathryn Ramsland, and seven-year-old son Oliver were found dead with gunshot wounds inside the home they shared with Nephew. Earlier, police had made a grim discovery inside the home of Nephew's ex, Erin Abramson… Responding to a welfare call about 2pm, police found 47-year-old Abramson and her 15-year-old son, Jacob Nephew, dead with multiple gunshot wounds. The blended family had appeared close. Kathryn, who went by Kat, was often sharing public messages on Facebook about Erin… Kathryn always gushed about Nephew.

They died as they had lived, together, victims of the mental, political, and religious derangement of Nephew. It seems Kathryn was utterly wrong about her adored husband, and her son was shot to death while still a little kid by the man she had praised for being such a good father.

Nephew is not an isolated example of leftist hatred turning violent. Even aside from Antifa and pro-Hamas radicals, this year two mentally unstable men have also tried to assassinate Trump, of course, and Thomas Matthew Crooks almost succeeded. Meanwhile, the last few years saw multiple LGBTQ shooters, including the “transgender” who murdered three staff and three children at a Nashville school. Democrats’ constant barrage of extreme and vicious rhetoric has riled up too many people to the pitch of hatred where they see assault and murder of political opponents or even their own loved ones as justifiable and/or praiseworthy. After all, didn’t Nephew just apply the perverted justifications of abortion to people who had already been born?