WATCH: The Bullet’s Trajectory and Trump’s Miraculous Save

A riveting video shows just how close Donald Trump was to death Saturday.

God was certainly with President Trump at the Pennsylvania rally where multiple people, including Trump, were injured and one man was killed. The assassination attempt failed thanks to a last-second head tilt of Trump’s as he turned to look at statistics about the border crisis on the rally’s large screen.

According to the video clip circulating on Twitter/X, seen below, the bullet that struck Trump’s ear would have gone through his head if it had been fired slightly earlier. But Trump turned his head in time. See the estimated trajectory below.

Sometimes history is changed in a split second. And sometimes it seems divine Intervention has a hand. Ukrainian Catholic priest Fr. Jason Charron, who did the prayer at the rally, urged the attendees to pray for Trump’s safety moments before the assassination attempt occurred.

“I said to them: I prayed for him and his safety, but that they have to pray, as well, because there are people who want to kill him,” Fr. Charron told Catholic News Agency on Saturday night. “And little did I think — literally a few minutes later there was this kind of indistinct sound, and people began leaving, and at that point I heard someone saying that that was a gunshot.”

National Catholic Register noted how apt Charron’s prayer had been. “My prayer was one of protection. My prayer there was for the restoration of right relationships in our society — relationships at the individual level, at the familial level, at the societal level, such that our nation would be made great again in God’s sight. And our nation be made great again, I said, that our world be made great again, in God’s sight,” the priest explained.

As Fr. Charron himself noted, this does not canonize Trump, but does recognize that the former president can do a great deal of good in his second term should he win the election. The priest said his personal goal was “to encourage [Trump] to build on the pro-life victories of his first administration.” As we know from the Old Testament, God can work wonders through imperfect men.

Certainly Trump proved himself strong under fire (literally) and specifically gave credit to God for his survival. “Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families.”

Trump also encouraged prayers in the wake of the shooting. "We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” he emphasized. Indeed, if there’s an event that showcased the power of prayer, Trump surviving the attempted assassination was that event.