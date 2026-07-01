The Morning Briefing: No Reason to Panic Over a Mild Case of SCOTUS Whiplash

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Usmuldöo reveled in the nachos preparation moments when he felt that he and the Slap Chop™ had become one.

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We will begin today with a little "how the Morning Briefing sausage is made" information. I do the bulk of the Briefing the night before. Sometimes, it bleeds into the wee hours of the morning, but I'm trying to break that habit. Either way, my work hours are a little weird and I don't exactly arise at the crack of dawn. By the time I finish my morning regimen (usually a combination of prayer, exercise, and non-political writing) and get to the computer, the news cycle has been hopping for a while.

As you might imagine, I've been buried in the Supreme Court rulings and the reactions to them the last couple of days. It's been a lot and, because there was no whiskey in my coffee either day, I was a little cranky. By early Tuesday afternoon, I had already decided to focus on the positive. We're celebrating America's big birthday this week, and I'm not going to let the news ruin it for me.

The SCOTUS wins that we did get yesterday were good ones. Let's look at them first. This is from Sarah:

The Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday in a 6-3 decision that federal limits on how much political parties can spend in coordination with their candidates violate the First Amendment, delivering a major victory for free speech and party operations and for Republicans. It should have an impact on the 2026 midterm elections. In National Republican Senatorial Committee v. FEC, the justices overturned the 2001 Colorado II precedent, clearing the way for unlimited coordinated spending by parties. The ruling is expected to reshape the 2026 midterm battlefield by empowering official party committees over super PACs.

As Matt writes in this VIP post, the Republican Party is in the financial position to take immediate advantage of this ruling for the midterms, while the Democratic Party is taking a long trip on the struggle bus when it comes to money.

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See? Good news.

My daughter was a high school and college athlete, so this ruling that Matt wrote about ended up being my favorite:

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday to uphold state laws banning biological males from competing on female sports teams, delivering a tremendous victory for female athletes and the commonsense principle that biological sex matters in athletic competition. Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion in West Virginia v. B.P.J., which the court combined with Little v. Hecox. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch each wrote a concurring opinion. The 6-3 decision found West Virginia's Save Women's Sports Act and Idaho's Fairness in Women's Sports Act both constitutional, rejecting claims that the bans violate Title IX or the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. A huge victory for women. Real women.

A lot of progress has been made on this front since President Trump booted the lunatic Dems from the Oval Office. However, there is still much work to be done to protect young female athletes in idiot blue states like California. This is another great start, though.

As for the birthright citizenship decision that was the cause of so much conservative dismay, my good friend Kurt Schlichter writes over at Townhall that a complete freak out isn't in order. In fact, his headline says the ruling "moves us toward inevitable victory." Now, I freely admit that Kurt has always been a lot more optimistic than I am — that often surprises people — but he obviously understands the legal particulars of all of this better than most of us do. I'll stick with his advice.

I will leave you all today with a great talking point to have on hand if you're ever butting heads about this subject with a Euro-fetishist bleeding heart American liberal: none of the members of the European Union offer unconditional, immediate birthright citizenship. Nor does the United Kingdom.

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So there's that.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Dave A. will kick off Independence Week Hump Day for us:

Hello Mr K - Wanted to join in the festivities in celebrating our 250th. I was a young pup back in '76 and that was pretty cool. Knowing our Showman in Chief, all the stops are being pulled to celebrate this great country, as it should be. An added plus is all our European friends are discovering the real America and her people are actually nothing like what they've been told and letting the world know. Little unknown history tidbit - George Washington was our first prez to address the abortion issue - when arriving at the Delaware it was "Row vs Wade" Happy Birthday America!!

Well played with the "Row vs Wade" line. Regarding our European friends, I saw a great line on Instagram: "The World Cup is just the US having a giant sleepover with cousins we never see because our parents hate each other." The fun cousins, too. Let's grab some Costco hotdogs!

Friend of the Briefing Charlotte S. writes:

Hello, Kruiser-Man, As always, I read today's MB as soon as it came through in my email. I was saddened by the SCOTUS ruling, but I must reluctantly admit that the Constitution is not specific enough about election day. We could fix that with a Constitutional amendment, but would we ever get 33 states to ratify it and then 2/3 of Congress to do the same? I'm getting pretty discouraged about our ability to save our country, but I will never be one of those people who gives up and stops voting. I'll always be a proud, flag-waving American. MB is a light in the darkness. THANK YOU! Best regards, Charlotte

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I would prefer a National Election Day (or two) but I don't think it's going to happen. What's important in the near term is that Republicans in red and purple states need to keep fighting to shore up the laws that they can at the state level. I'm still in a bit of a mood about the ruling, but not as bad as I was when I first read it.

That's it for today. There were a couple of longer emails that were fun to read, but not Mailbag of Magnificence-compliant. I have no doubt that we'll finish the week strong.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

06/30/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: Newsmax

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Secondary Print: RealClearPolitics

Radio: ABC

New Media: Gateway Pundit



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Additional Print: New York Post, Wall Street Journal

Radio: NPR

New Media: Human Events



EDT :

7:15 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Medora, North Dakota

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



MDT :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Medora, North Dakota

Medora, North Dakota

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:10 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Freedom 250 Train Ride and Welcome Ceremony

Medora, North Dakota

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



11:45 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tour

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



1:15 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Burning Hills Amphitheatre

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Medora, North Dakota en route the White House

Medora, North Dakota

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



EDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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