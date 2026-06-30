It’s Them Again: Climate Alarmists Are Trying to Scare You With Their Maps

In the course of some of the media coaching I’ve done in recent years, there is one slide that always gets the same reaction, which is a sort of surprise and an affirmation at the same time. I use it to illustrate media bias and manipulation. It shows the same German TV meteorologist standing in front of the same map five years apart, on June 21 in both cases, with roughly the same temperatures on the map behind her. Outside of her outfit and hairstyle, the only noticeable change is the color of the map behind her.

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The old map from 2017 uses a graphics package that emphasizes normal colors for a forested country like Germany – different shades of green. The temperature numbers are reversed out in white.

Five years later, on June 21, 2022, the map is saturated with gawdy shades of bright red, orange, and yellow. It looks like someone had a bad meal at Taco Bell and got sick.

Visually, the difference between the two maps is the contrast between calm and normalcy, and hyper-alarmism. If the graphics could talk, the 2017 map tells you to relax, while the 2022 version is screaming at you to panic, and to do it now.

Actually, if you study the numbers, the temps are mostly higher on the green map than they are on the puke map.

If you’re wondering when the climate alarmists took over the news business, that’s your window. It didn’t hurt that in between these two dates, we lived through a global pandemic, and news operations worldwide learned how to use the power of fear to drive TV ratings, clicks, and shares.

And so, here we are, once again in late June. Let’s check in once again on those temperatures. In Frankfurt, on June 30, 2026, it’s 84 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s kind of amazing, considering that the internet is flooded with reports that Europeans from France to Italy and Germany are melting due to their own refusal or their leaders’ refusal to allow them to use air conditioning.

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In 2022, on the Taco Bell-puke map, it was 80 degrees Fahrenheit. And in 2017, on the same date, in Frankfurt, it was 96 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hold on! Isn’t that on the nice, calm, green map? Isn’t that on the map that no one remembers because the world wasn’t coming to an end in Germany in 2017? But that means it was hotter then in the same German town than it is now. What’s changed?

Mainly, the climate alarmists are in charge now, and they like their maps red, bright red, orange, bright orange, and yellow, bright yellow. No other colors will do.

The most severe and widespread June heatwave to hit Europe was made more brutal by the hot night-time temperatures and humidity, scientists said, and would have been virtually impossible without climate change. https://t.co/hAJEahS7o8 pic.twitter.com/LsKASuiCKi — Financial Times (@FT) June 26, 2026

Here’s the problem: People aren’t buying it. At least, Americans aren’t. They don’t buy the fear-mongering. The COVID-19 pandemic alarmism didn’t help, but it’s more than that. “Climate change” has long been a non-starter for Americans. You just can’t gin up enough fear in this country to make a convincing case — and basis to add new regulations and restrictions and raise taxes. Americans don’t get emotional about “climate change,” and if you can’t get them emotional, you can’t motivate them.

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No amount of puke maps will change this. Don’t believe me? Maybe you’ll listen to the left-leaning Brookings Institution research report from 2019, which found that analysis of Gallup polling over a 30-year period showed consistent levels of indifference.

“Climate change” almost never ranks high when survey participants are asked the open-ended question about what they see as the most important problem facing us at the moment. According to Brookings, that number usually comes in between 3% and 8%. Worse, roughly one-third to nearly half of the public has long believed the seriousness of global warming is exaggerated. The only thing that seems to determine whether you believe in "climate change" is whether you're a leftist or a conservative. Politics.

Dramatic and unprecedented natural disasters have had little effect on the public. Following blizzards and an unusually frigid winter in 2015, only 37% of Americans said climate change would pose a serious threat to them in their lifetimes. After Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma in 2017, concern about climate change increased by 7 points among Republicans and 2 points among Democrats. But in the next year, an August 2018 poll taken shortly after the California wildfires showed concern among Republicans down to 44% and up to 79% among Democrats. In a YouGov poll in the summer of 2019—during record heat waves in the U.S. and Europe—only 42% of the public said that they were very concerned and only 22% of Republicans said that they were ‘very concerned about climate change.’ If natural disasters don’t affect attitudes toward climate change, partisanship does, reported Brookings.

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Can’t you just feel the left's disappointment in you for not trusting it? Isn’t it fun?

Meanwhile, leftists will continue to try to scare you the only way they seem to know how, which is with AI-altered videos, misleading videos and statistics, and their mainstay, the puke map.

🌍 Earth's Heat Is Rising — And We Can't Ignore It



The latest global temperature map paints a worrying picture. Extreme heat is spreading across large parts of North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. If we don't act now, heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, crop failures, and water… pic.twitter.com/5qlJcgB7bJ — Chosen People (@ChosenPeopleVIP) June 27, 2026

The highest temperatures from this week’s record-breaking heatwave in Europe:



🇬🇧 37.3 C (99.1 F) in England

🇫🇷 44.3 C (111.7 F) in France

🇩🇪 41.5 C (106.7 F) in Germany

🇨🇿 40.7 C (105.4 F) in Czech Republic

🇳🇱 39.4 C (102.9 F) in the Netherlands

🇨🇭 38.7 C (101.8 F) in… pic.twitter.com/jzzcQw6IAP — Backpirch Weather (@BackpirchCrew) June 27, 2026

Heat map shows high temperatures across Europe https://t.co/q9CeR3qUCK — Reuters (@Reuters) June 29, 2026

My best advice is to pour yourself a cold drink and enjoy your air conditioning. You’re American, and A/C is the American way, right? Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie, and A/C. At least, that’s what I think.

And if you’re so moved, get outside and find the nearest swimming pool. It is summertime, by the way. Ain’t it funny how that happens? Every year around now, it sometimes gets hot. Climate alarmists bank on it, hoping that you may forget that in June, July, and August, it's normal to experience what we used to just call "summer weather."

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Related: Those Euro Air Conditioning Deniers Are Making This Huge Mistake

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