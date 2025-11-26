The Morning Briefing: Happy Thanksgiving, You Whacky Patriots!

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Thanksgiving, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur endorses the enjoyment of cranberry sauce in all of its forms.
We're going to be revisiting a Morning Briefing holiday format that I experimented with (at the Mothership's suggestion) a couple of years ago. You've got fresh links today, but I'll be doing the old radio show thing and rerunning a "classic" Briefing from the archives tomorrow. We'll do that on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Years Eve, and New Years Day as well. I'll write a quick, fresh blurb for each one, but then I'll be off to enjoy time with my family and friends. I have over six years of vintage Morning Briefings to choose from, so the trips down Memory Lane should be fun.
I'll still be here toiling away on all of the Monday federal holidays, as well as Sydney Sweeney's birthday, whenever it falls on a weekday.
Anyway, after the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu plague in 2020, then four years of the Biden puppet presidency slog, we have a lot to be thankful for this year. We're not addicted to misery like the Dems, which makes the mashed potatoes taste better today. I address patriotic thankfulness in my latest "Beyond the Briefing" video.
So, Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. I'm especially thankful for all of you who hang around here with me every weekday morning. TASTE THOSE MASHED POTATOES!
Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]
Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!
Everything Isn't Awful
November 25, 2025
PJ Media
VodkaPundit. VIDEO: Venezuela Is Training for World War III and I Can't Stop Laughing
Pro-Life CEO: Crisis Pregnancy Centers in New York City Face Challenges From Mayor-Elect
👏👏👏New Prosecutor Drops Fulton County RICO Case Against Trump and His Co-Defendants
Activist, Too Antisemitic for the Women's March, Finds a Home on Mamdani's Transition Team
What Young Voters Really Think About Free Speech, the Economy, and America’s Future
The Sudden Danger of Sanctuary City Policies
The Video That Will Ruin Your Faith in Gen Z — and the One That Might Restore It
Why Gen-Xers (And YOU) Should Sign Up for VIP
Gratitude Vs. Grievance: The Real Battle Behind Thanksgiving
Ukraine, Russia, and America First: We’re Ducking the Big Issue — and It’s Time to Decide
Silicon Soulmates and the Strange World Built by Modern Loneliness
Don’t Settle for a ‘Merry Christmas’ This Year. This is the Year of the ‘Blessed Christmas.’
The Newsroom Habit That Burns Through Facts and Decency
Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Signs Bill Banning...Hair Discrimination?!?
Is Shooter of National Guardsman an Afghan Illegal Let in by Biden?
Townhall Mothership
Michigan Pharmacist Sentenced to 46 Months for $4M Medicare Fraud Scheme
Mr. Governor, What You Just Said IS NOT Helpful Regarding Today's Shooting of Two National Guardsmen
Democrat Senator Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Dem Men Look Like Women and Dem Women Look Like Men
Jasmine Crockett's minions. National Guardsmen Ambushed in DC Were 'Targeted'
Trump Administration Wants Active Role in Taking Down Hawaii Gun Control Law
Cam&Co. Minnesota Cities' Anti-Gun Efforts on Ice After Gun Owners Caucus Files Lawsuit
NRA Publication Turns to ChatGPT, Then Turns the Script on Anti-Gun Groups
👉Medical Progress: Something We Can All Be Thankful For
Pope Leo XIV: One Spouse Is Enough. 21% of Americans: Uh ...
Michelle Obama Needs to Let the White House Ballroom Go
Slotkin Steps in It Even More in Response to FBI Interview on 'Illegal Orders' Video
Vance Reacts to National Guardsmen Terror Attack, Sends Inspiring Message to Troops Ahead of Thanksgiving
'We Will Never Back Down': Hegseth Sending Hundreds More NG Troops to DC After Terrorist Attack
Well, she's dumb, so...Amy Klobuchar Just Posted the Most Devastating Anti-Biden Chart of the Year… and Blamed Trump
More Military Demoralization Courtesy of Far-Left Operatives
Hakeem Jeffries Hit With Flashback as He Prays for the National Guard Members Who Were Shot
VIP
[WATCH] Kruiser's 'BTB' — Damn Right I'm a Thankful American
Thanksgiving Is Increasingly Important in a Culture of Ingratitude
Forget the Turkey — Let's Talk About America's Foul-Mouthed Parrot
The Left Claims It's 'Racist' to Highlight the Massive Somali-Led Fraud Schemes That Bilked Taxpayers
Is American Urban Culture Beyond Repair? Retail Reparations Pt. III
The Top 10 Christmas Songs of All Time
Is Society Making a Critical Course Correction on Gender Ideology?
Around the Interwebz
NFL Thanksgiving Day Schedule: How To Watch All Football Game Livestreams Online & On TV
Mushroom foragers collect 160 species for food, medicine, art, and science
Does Taking a Cold Shower Actually Have Benefits?
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Checkered House https://t.co/VpDmsrcNhW pic.twitter.com/dEPWsdVR4i— Grandma Moses (@GrandmaMosesBot) November 23, 2025
Kabana Comedy/Tunes
Of course...
POTUS Press Today
Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member