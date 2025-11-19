The Morning Briefing: Dems' Nasty Civil War Is Safe From Any Mainstream Media Scrutiny

Top O' the Briefing

Anybody who has been hanging around American politics for a while is familiar with the penchant of the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media for saying that every minor disagreement between Republicans is a sign that the party is falling apart. If two Congressional Republicans are seen having lunch together but ordering different meals, headlines scream, "REPUBLICAN CIVIL WAR!"

That has been an easy sell at times in the past. Unlike the Dems, Republicans aren't a hive mind and the more conservative members of the party place a big premium on individuality. Squabbles happen. It's true that some of them have been big ones, but the Grand Old Party tends to get back to being grand sooner rather than later.

Democrats, on the other hand, like to put up a unified front, even if it's mostly nonsense. Their internecine tiffs are ignored by their media propagandists.

At the moment, Democrats are a fractious hot mess. They're more bad reality show audition than functioning political party these days. Leadership in both the Senate and the House is weaker than gas station toilet paper. The kids are definitely not all right. After Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer led the Democrats into a government shutdown showdown that they weren't going to win in any of the alternative universes they occupy, some are looking to shake things up. David Manney wrote a post yesterday about New Jersey's Corey Booker making his move:

Booker made a move that signals the Democrats believe their leadership structure is out of whack. The polite version is "new leadership," while the honest version calls it "Schumer creates more problems than solutions." Instead of circling the wagons, Democrats are circling knives. The Democratic Party built a reputation on projecting youthful energy while at the same time relying on ancient leaders, a façade Booker shattered. Once that first crack appears, the whole pane tends to shatter.

It's been ugly over there since long before the shutdown. Schumer is awful, yes, but he's merely a convenient whipping boy. In truth, the Democrats have been in complete disarray since they realized that Joe Biden was an incoherent sinking ship last year. They haven't responded well at all to the embarrassment of last year's presidential election. After grudgingly admitting that they went too far off the radical left cliff in 2024, Dems now have to contend with radicals like Zohran Mamdani being electoral forces in the party.

Seriously, it's uglier than a Michelle Obama summer frock for the Dems right now.

You won't read or hear about much of this over in the mainstream media though. Oh, there's plenty of coverage about Marjorie Taylor Greene going off script. It's the latest nothingburger that they're touting as the end of MAGA. Leftist media wishcasting about that is at an all-time high, despite the lack of evidence to support their claims of the diminishing power of President Trump in the GOP.

The MSMers desperately need to focus on MTG's antics or the latest Epstein files ridiculousness to remain steeped in denial about the reality that the Democrats are not only flailing, but are light on options to make the flailing stop. Too much time pondering the particulars of the Dems' current situation could leave them staring at the possibility of some greatly extended time wandering in the political desert.

Relevant: If Schumer Gets Booted From Leadership, the Replacement Options Are Nightmares

The children mustn't tell the neighbors that mummy and daddy fight all the time, so they pretend that everything is fine. The lack of extensive open discussion about any problems in the mainstream media doesn't do the Democrats any real service. They're likely to end up with the same problems even if there are wholesale changes in leadership.

May the denial continue for a long time. When your opponent is shooting himself in the foot all the while insisting he doesn't have a gun, you don't intervene.

