REVIEW: 'Progressive Prejudice: Exposing the Devouring Mother' by Leslie Corbly

Leslie Corbly’s Progressive Prejudice: Exposing the Devouring Mother is not a gentle read; it’s a righteous thunderclap. It’s the kind of book that shakes your soul, not because it flatters your faith, but because it confronts you with what happens when a society forgets where life, dignity, and truth come from. For Christians and pro-life Americans, this isn’t just another culture-war essay collection; it’s a spiritual diagnosis of a civilization in rebellion against its Creator.

Corbly, a survivor of maternal abuse who calls herself “half-aborted,” writes with the moral clarity of someone who’s seen what the culture of death looks like up close. From the opening pages, her story slices through the euphemisms that the left hides behind — “choice,” “equity,” “empowerment” — and reveals the rotting spiritual core beneath them. For her, abortion is not a political issue; it’s the ultimate manifestation of a society that’s replaced God with self-worship.

And that’s the central argument of this book: Progressivism isn’t about compassion or justice. It’s about control. Corbly exposes what she calls “the Devouring Mother” — a culture that elevates feminine moral authority to godhood while devouring its children, both literally through abortion and spiritually through indoctrination. Progressives, she writes, have turned motherhood from a sacred calling into a political weapon. In their pursuit of autonomy, they’ve torn apart the natural bond between mother and child, turning life itself into a commodity measured by convenience.

Her indictment of abortion is devastating because it’s not theoretical; it’s personal. She grew up in the shadow of a mother who told her she was “half-aborted,” that her life was a mistake. Through that pain, Corbly gives voice to millions of “unwanted” children who have never been allowed to ask the forbidden question: Am I valuable simply because I exist?

The first chapter alone is enough to break your heart and then steel your spine. Corbly connects her own trauma to the broader moral corrosion of the pro-choice movement. She dismantles the progressive fantasy that abortion is a “merciful” act, showing instead that it’s the logical endpoint of a worldview that exalts the will of the powerful over the lives of the weak. “Supporting abortion is not justice,” she writes. “It is inequality. It is prejudice.”

Throughout the book, Corbly weaves together cultural commentary, theology, and political analysis with the precision of a surgeon and the conviction of a prophet. She draws from Scripture, C.S. Lewis, and even modern data to demonstrate how progressivism, for all its talk of inclusion, has become the most exclusionary ideology in history — one that denies the humanity of the unborn, the spiritual equality of men and women, and the authority of God Himself.

Her phrase “progressive privilege” is particularly powerful. She exposes how leftist ideology has become the air we breathe — taught in schools, preached from Hollywood pulpits, and enforced by social media mobs. To challenge it, she argues, is to commit modern blasphemy. And yet, she does it fearlessly. She names abortion for what it is: the sacrament of the secular left, the price women are told they must pay for power.

But what makes this book more than political commentary is its deep Christian soul. Corbly isn’t content to win arguments; she’s fighting for hearts. She reminds readers that every unborn child bears the image of God, that every human life — no matter how small, inconvenient, or “unwanted” — is infinitely precious. She writes with the conviction of someone who knows that Christ’s command to love “the least of these” begins in the womb.

Her use of the “Devouring Mother” archetype, borrowed from psychology and scripture, is one of the book’s most chilling and insightful metaphors. It represents a society that smothers under the guise of care, that replaces fathers with bureaucrats, faith with therapy, and love with control. In Corbly’s telling, the Devouring Mother is not just an abusive parent; it’s the modern state itself: omnipresent, self-righteous, and spiritually barren.

There are moments in Progressive Prejudice that are almost unbearable in their honesty. When Corbly recounts how progressive feminists told her that someone like her — unwanted, abused, and broken — would have been “better off dead,” she exposes the moral bankruptcy of the left’s so-called compassion. Her rebuttal isn’t angry; it’s sacred. Her very existence is proof that God’s grace redeems what the world discards.

For pro-life readers, this book is both a battle cry and a catechism. It’s a reminder that our fight is not just against bad policies—it’s against principalities, against “the cosmic powers over this present darkness,” as Ephesians 6:12 puts it. Corbly doesn’t just diagnose the sickness of progressive ideology; she prescribes the cure: truth, love, and the restoration of moral order rooted in God’s design.

By the time she reaches her later chapters — “Liberty,” “Love,” “Vengeance,” and finally “The Devouring Mother” — you feel the full force of her argument: that America’s cultural rot began when it severed liberty from responsibility and replaced divine love with self-idolatry. The moral equality that once defined the American experiment, she argues, has been replaced by a cruel counterfeit: equity without ethics, freedom without faith, compassion without Christ.

Progressive Prejudice is not for the faint of heart. It will offend those who worship at the altar of “my body, my choice.” But for believers, for conservatives, for anyone who still believes that life begins at conception and that truth is not relative, this book is a revelation.

Leslie Corbly doesn’t just expose progressive prejudice; she exposes our need for repentance. She reminds us that this fight isn’t political; it’s spiritual. And as she writes with the authority of one who’s seen both hell and hope, she gives the pro-life movement something it desperately needs in 2025: moral courage grounded in grace.

Every pastor, every Christian parent, every young woman questioning the lies of the culture should read this book. It is a raw and redemptive witness — a testament to the truth that even in a world that kills its children, life still triumphs.

