Trump Declares War on the Affordability Crisis That Biden Created

President Donald Trump delivered a barnburner of a speech Monday at the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., where he not only celebrated the remarkable economic progress his administration has achieved in less than a year but also reminded Americans exactly who created the affordability crisis they're still recovering from: Joe Biden and the Democrats.

"I'm honored to stand before you as the very first former McDonald's fry cook ever to become President of the United States,” Trump said, referring to his epic campaign stunt where he worked at a McDonald’s location, manning the fryer and the drive-thru window to troll Kamala Harris, who claimed that she worked her way through college working at McDonald’s with zero evidence to prove it.

Trump’s speech didn’t just tout his economic successes, but also made clear just how much of a hole he had to dig our country out of.

As Trump pointed out, when he took office in January 2025, the economy was in shambles. Biden's reckless spending and anti-business policies had unleashed devastating inflation that crushed families and small businesses alike. But Trump didn't make excuses; he got to work, and the results speak for themselves.

“There’s still a lot of work to do — and we’re making tremendous progress. 1.9 million more American-born workers are employed today than when I took office,” he said. “Wages for hourly workers are rising at the fastest pace in 60 years.”

Trump made it clear that he is an ally of small businesses, and when he says it, you know he means it.

“I’m fighting every day to support small businesses like yours and the citizens that we all serve — and together, we’re fighting for an economy where everyone can win, from the cashier starting her first job, to the franchisee opening his first location, to the young family in a drive-thru line,” he said.

And he made sure they knew who started the mess he’s cleaning up.

"The Biden administration started the affordability crisis — and my administration is ending it," Trump declared. And the numbers don't lie: breakfast item prices have fallen 14%, bread and dairy prices are down, and — get this — egg prices have plummeted a staggering 86% since March.

Trump also reminded the franchisees and small business owners in attendance that while Democrats were plotting "the largest tax hike in history," he delivered the most significant tax cuts in American history with the "One Big Beautiful Bill". That includes No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security for our seniors—policies that will put real money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans.

But Trump didn't stop there. His administration has slashed more than $1 trillion in regulations, reducing the effective burden on franchisees by more than 37%. And by terminating Obama's infamous "joint employer rule" during his first term, Trump protected the franchise business model from a regulatory assault that would have destroyed countless small businesses.

Perhaps most telling was Trump's commitment to everyday Americans: "My pledge to every family and every small business is that I will not rest until you are richer, stronger, more successful, happier, until you've gotten a piece of the American Dream.”

The Biden years pushed families to the breaking point. Trump is bringing the country back toward real prosperity with the same straightforward grit he showed behind that fryer and drive-thru window during the campaign. He’s making the American Dream attainable again, and he’s ready to serve it hot to every family waiting for relief.

