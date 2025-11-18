Do Stupid Things, Win Stupid Prizes: How Miami Police Thwarted an Annoying Social Media Star

Some people will do anything for attention.

We’ve seen it countless times. They’ll go on social media and raise a big stink with a political opinion, or try to rile someone up in the hopes of gaining stature from the countless hits on their video streams. And, unfortunately, it’s a trend that’s continuing to grow for the worse, as we see more and more people filming videos and wreaking havoc not only on innocent people but also on the police.

But Jack Doherty? Well, this annoying kid is on another level.

For years, Doherty has been making a name for himself on channels such as TikTok and Twitch, attaining millions of followers for his childish antics. But lately, they’ve become dangerous. He’s picked fights with innocent individuals and then had his large bodyguard step in to ensure that no harm is done to him.

And what’s worse, he wrecked a $200,000 sports car back in October 2024 while filming a livestream. You read that correctly. He put lives at stake while driving a car at high speed, then wrecked it, barely checked on his friend, and kept filming in the aftermath of the wreck. He didn’t even care who he put at risk, as long as the camera was still rolling.

That’s the worst kind of thinking. But I’m happy to say that, at last, the law has caught up with this arrogant little brat.

Right before the weekend, Doherty was spotted in Miami Beach and was apparently disrupting traffic while doing a live video for his social feeds. Yep, being his usual arrogant self. But this time, he attracted the attention of the police – and there was nothing his burly bodyguard could do about it this time.

Doherty was promptly arrested and charged with possessing amphetamine and marijuana, as well as resisting an officer without violence. And, surprise, the whole arrest was filmed, putting his asinine behavior on full display.

But the officers weren’t having it, and, in a professional manner, put Doherty in his place. At long last.

"The Miami Beach Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to maintain public safety and order throughout the city—regardless of celebrity status," the department said in a statement. "The Department will continue to take proactive enforcement action against behavior that endangers residents, visitors, or officers and will hold all individuals accountable under the law."

Exactly. You could be the biggest streamer in the world, but the fact of the matter is that the law is the law. Act as arrogant and stupid as you want, but at the end of the day, you will get the attention of the police if you go too far. And Doherty has done that on more than one occasion.

And for once, it appears that social media is actually in agreement with what the police did. While there are obviously die-hard Doherty supporters who believe he’s innocent and will try to slander officers to the best of their ability, a majority of posts are thrilled to see him finally get some comeuppance after his endless antics.

Now the real question is if that’s the end of what he’s doing. It really depends on his punishment. If there’s any jail time that comes from this, or perhaps some sort of ban from his channels, then maybe that lesson will set in. But otherwise, if he’s just paying a fine, who knows, he could be back to business as usual.

Until, of course, he’s reminded by the law, once again, that there’s only so far he can go.

I commend the Miami Police for doing a remarkable job in not only detaining Doherty but also reminding him that celebrity status can only go so far. And I can only hope this young kid learns from his mistakes.

But that’s hard to do when he wrecks a sports car and then walks away, more concerned for his viewing audience than those he hurt.

Maybe some jail time would clear his head. Fingers crossed.

