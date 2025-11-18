Parents Take On Crying School Board Member Who Compared Turning Point USA to KKK

Angry parents confronted a Virginia school board member who compared Turning Point USA—a conservative group founded by the late Charlie Kirk to engage young people—to the Ku Klux Klan in a video from an October 9 public meeting that just surfaced. And trust me, things definitely got tense during the exchange.

The school board member who made the ugly comparison, Allison Vick Spillman, blasted Albemarle County Public Schools in Virginia for daring to stay open-minded and allowing the TPUSA chapter at Western Albemarle High School to host a speaker discussing sex changes during a lunchtime meeting, according to a post she published on Facebook. Spillman raged over the school’s decision, saying she was “beyond livid” because she’s the “proud parent of a trans student.”

Perhaps Spillman has never stopped to consider that her child suffers from a mental illness and, as such, the rest of the world isn’t obligated in any way, shape, or form to support the child’s delusions. Once upon a time, if a man walked around in a dress and claimed to be a woman, men in white coats hauled him to a padded cell. Maybe that sounds crass, but back when society valued sanity, people refused to indulge obvious dysfunctions and instead tried to provide treatment.

Spillman opened the school board meeting with a string of remarks, claiming people “harassed” her before parents lit into her during the public comment portion.

“This has been a difficult week for me, for students, for families and for our school community. I want to take a moment to share what happened and, sorry, what I will do going forward,” Spillman said, trying to fight back tears in a melodramatic display. “Last week I made a Facebook post on my personal and private account. I expressed my concerns about a speaker invited to Western Albemarle High School and within hours, someone screenshot my post and shared it with media outlets and political organizations. What followed was a coordinated campaign of harassment and intimidation, and it was terrifying.”

Spillman then attempted to walk back her vile comparison, saying, “I did not intend to equate the WAS TPUSA member students with the KKK and I realize that that is how it was interpreted by many.” You think so, Spillman? People interpreted it that way because that’s exactly what you communicated. No doubt she still believes the two groups are basically the same. That’s the far-left mindset on full display.

According to the Daily Caller:

“Tavis Coffin told the school board that the club has welcomed speakers like former Congressman Bob Good and TPUSA influencer Isabelle Brown from the start, encouraging students—including those with opposing views—to think critically, ask questions, and share their perspectives, despite the organized opposition they’ve faced.”

Kelly Coffin, the mother of a founding member of the TPUSA group, also addressed the board. “Last spring, I volunteered at a Turning Point meeting where guest speaker Isabelle Brown spoke to over 120 students on the sensitive topic of abortion. She was knowledgeable, engaging, and connected well with the students. I watched Western Albemarle students engage in civil discourse with the speaker and one another,” she recounted. “I left that meeting encouraged by the Turning Point chapter and the environment they created for free speech and open dialogue.”

“In stark contrast, a school board member has shown she believes free speech is for some, not for all, elevating the rights of certain students over others. Recently, this school board member likened my son, Turning Point members, and a scheduled guest speaker to the Ku Klux Klan,” Coffin added.

Michelle Karpovich, the TPUSA chapter’s faculty adviser, also confronted Spillman, but a crew of raucous left-wing protesters interrupted her—typical behavior from the side that insists only their views deserve oxygen. The disruption forced a recess, but Karpovich later finished her remarks.

“Equating a speaker who presents a widely held biology-based perspective on gender with a historically violent hate group recklessly misuses language,” Karpovich explained. “It undermines the values of respect, inclusivity, and open dialogue our schools must uphold. Beyond the hurtful nature of Miss Spillman’s words, her post shows contempt and prejudice toward constituents who hold differing views.”

She closed with a call for Spillman to resign, saying, “It reflects a mindset unwilling to engage respectfully or represent the full diversity of our community.”

