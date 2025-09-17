The Morning Briefing: Dems Are the Sad, Ugly Chicks Who Marry Imprisoned Killers

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The capybara freshening begins at dawn near the rumpus room gate.

It's obvious at this point that it is too much to ask that the Democrats will undergo a massive course correction and stop being clinically insane. The majority of the Democrats, that is. I would just like to find a few who don't need a straitjacket and electroshock therapy. There have to be some out there somewhere.

Advertisement

I spent a lot of years not defaulting to the belief that my political opponents were crazy. Then they all went crazy. As I wrote last September, it's perfectly all right to refer to them as insane when they actually are.

Democrats have a disturbing and peculiar affinity for criminals. It's the reason that crime has gotten so bad in blue cities that conservatives are cheering on federal intervention to make things a little less war zone-ish in places like Washington, D.C. and Chicago. They either believe that all violent felons are poor, misunderstood souls, or they're hoping that all of the bad guys will do the dirty work that they don't have the guts to.

I'm\ leaning heavily towards the latter these days.

Catherine wrote a VIP column yesterday about the leftist glorification of assassination, here's a little something from that:

There are certain features of this assassination cult. First of all, it is founded on the assumption that the death of a person with whom one disagrees is in and of itself wonderful and admirable. Thus the leftists do not ask whether killing a person like Charlie Kirk or Donald Trump or Brian Thompson will accomplish anything, will make anything better, or will improve the life of anyone else. The idea is to be excited about the death itself, regardless of consequences. No one has cheaper insurance because Thompson is dead, and no one is better off or safer because Kirk is dead. But that doesn’t matter, because the killing is the goal.

Advertisement

Bingo: "the killing is the goal." The goal of a senseless rage mob, which is what the Democratic Party has become. Just look at how they've been praising themselves when a Democratic member of Congress loses all self-control when talking to or about Republicans. There's a premium on being unhinged over there.

Even creepier than their affection for garden variety felons is the way they fetishize terrorist murderers and assassins. They're at it again. This is from something that my Twitchy colleague Eric V. posted yesterday:

DISGUSTING: ABC’s Matt Gutman says he’s not sure “if we have seen an alleged murder with such specific text messages” that were “very touching, in a way, that I think many of us didn’t expect — a very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the… pic.twitter.com/ulPcxoOwM3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2025

To quote my friend Ed Morrissey: "What the actual f ... is this?" Seriously, that could be my response to everything that is coming from the Left these days. It's my job, however, to come up with more words than that and avoid banging my head against a wall all day.

We have seen this more than once before though, haven't we? Most recently, it's been the near-canonization of Luigi Mangione, the psychopath who gunned down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. A fan club sprung up around him the moment he was arrested. It's cool to hate capitalism so much that you murder people who don't, according to leftist logic.

Advertisement

It's been a while, but who remembers the Rolling Stone magazine cover story on Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev? A domestic terrorist was getting the rock star treatment from the magazine that dabbles in rock stars.

This is a sickness akin to the pathetic women who strike up "romances" with convicted, incarcerated murderers by becoming pen pals with them. Sometimes the happy couple ends up having a prison wedding. There's something fundamentally broken in these women, just like there is in the enemy of the people ABC "journalist" who found Tyler Robinson's explanation for murdering Charlie Kirk, "touching."

It's not surprising that the people who gleefully champion abortion have become a death cult. There's really nowhere else to go from there. Let's just hope and pray that it is a very long time before they get another murderous hero to fanboy over.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Ukraine's War Against Russian Oil Just Scored Another Big Hit

New York Judge Makes Luigi Mangione’s Day, Drops Terrorism Charges

Advertisement

LOL, good times. WATCH: Kash Patel Calls Adam Schiff a Fraud to His Face

Memphis Businesses Excited for National Guard Deployment

Why There's a Difference Between Left-Wing 'Cancel Culture' and the Right's Emphasis on Public Debate

None of them were harmed. Professors Targeted by Charlie Kirk's 'Watch List' Relieved That He's Dead

[UPDATE] From RICO to Wrecked: Georgia Supreme Court Keeps Fani Willis Off Trump Case

Biden’s FBI Targeted Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA

Arnold Schwarzenegger Mourns Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Free Speech in the Context of Charlie Kirk's Murder

Britain's Populist Moment

Carney Is Not a Goaltender

Shut Up and Listen: The Lost Discipline That Could Save Our Culture

#TrueStory. Charlie Kirk Is on the Ballot in 2026

The Assassination of Charlie Kirk: ‘Know Thy Enemy’

And Just Like That, the Party of Cancel Culture Suddenly Gives a Damn About Free Speech

Reclaiming the Story: Why Conservatives Must Win the Imagination to Save the Culture

Horatius Cocles, Meet Kash Patel

FBI, Treasury Digging Into Funding of Political Violence Following Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Townhall Mothership

Florida Radio Station Rebrands As 'Trump Country' — Ratings Triple Overnight

House Passes Byron Donalds’ 'D.C. CRIMES Act' to Crack Down on Violent Crime in the Nation’s Capital

SHE'S A WITCH! Socialist NYC Mayoral Nominee Refuses to Endorse Hochul, Despite Her Support

Advertisement

BYE. Left-Wing Streamer Destiny Lies About Twitch Ban to Smear Conservatives

Sandy Hook Survivor's Daughter Makes Admission that Damns Media

Anti-Glock Litigation Now Targeting Gun Stores Too

Survey SAYS...Should Teachers Get Extra Pay for Carrying on Campus?

+1. More Health Providers Drop Gender Affirming Care for Minors

New Poll on Assassination: 'Colossal Media Failure' ... Or Success?

The Anti-Communist Film Festival: Hail, Caesar!

The Numbers Are In, and Gavin Newsom Isn't Going to Like Where California Tied for First

Texas State University Student Finds Out After Grotesque Public Response to Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Kash Patel Exposes Mazie Hirono's Mind-Numbing Stupidity, Gets Her to Counter Her Own Narrative

YAAAWWWNNN.London’s Mayor Says City Has to Unite Against Far-Right and Its Policies of Hate and Division

But He Did It For Love: ABC Romanticizes Charlie Kirk's Killer's 'Very Touching' Texts with Boyfriend

Computer Love: Luigi Mangione Supporter Says She’s Married to His AI Doppelgänger and Talks to Him Daily

VIP

Me. Stop Making Social Media the Convenient Scapegoat for Humanity's Wretchedness

Building vs. Burning

Murder, Laughter, and Septum Rings — These Animals Are Getting Worse

The Marxist Left Glorifies Assassination

Leveraging Charlie Kirk’s Legacy as a Pretext for Censorship: Wrong and Un-American

Why Are We Still Debating What Motivated Tyler Robinson?

Advertisement

Democrats Are Gaslighting You About Political Violence. Here Are Three Examples

Around the Interwebz

The un-Hollywood movie star. #RIP. Robert Redford Dies: Hollywood Icon & Sundance Pioneer Was 89

Google’s experimental Windows app is better than Microsoft’s built-in search

Cracking Open the World’s Largest Time Capsule

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/15/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2025 - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2025





Tuesday, September 16, 2025



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Fox Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Wall Street Journal

Secondary Print: Politico

Radio: SRN

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: RAV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

New Media: GB News

Secondary Print: Daily Mail

Radio: BBC

EDT

7:45 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



7:25 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:30 AM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart The White House en route London, United Kingdom

The White House

Open Press

BST

8:50 PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom

Pre-Credentialed Media

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.