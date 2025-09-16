WATCH: Kash Patel Calls Adam Schiff a Fraud to His Face

I’ve long been a fan of Kash Patel, and his performance Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing has just been so epic I can’t stop writing about it. Between his one-liner to Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and his shouting match with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), I think I could just watch clips of his testimony all day. And yet, once again, he crushed it in a face off with Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

The two men traded barbs during the hearing, and it culminated in Patel blasting Schiff as “the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate.” The exchange came after Schiff pressed Patel about the Bureau of Prisons’ decision to move a key witness to a minimum-security facility — a transfer Schiff suggested reeked of a cover-up.

Schiff opened the salvo, insisting that the move was suspicious. “You clearly won’t tell us the Cabinet members associated with Mr. Epstein,” he said, then he asked, “Who made that decision and why?” When Patel answered, “The Bureau of Prisons,” Schiff pressed the point — insisting that the bureau acted “without any consultation” and asking, “You want the American people to believe that? Do you think they’re stupid?”

Patel pushed back on Schiff’s premise and then escalated the confrontation, accusing the senator of broader dishonesty. “No, I think the American people believe the truth, that I’m not in the weeds on the everyday movements of inmates,” Patel said. When Schiff tried to paint Patel as out of touch with case details, Patel shot back with the historic accomplishments of the FBI under his tenure.

But then things got personal. Patel leveled a direct assault on Schiff’s credibility,” telling him that “we have countlessly proven you to be a liar… in Russiagate… in January 6, you are the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate.”

He followed with withering lines aimed at Schiff’s character: “You’re a disgrace to this institution… and an utter coward.” At one point, Patel even suggested that the senator was staging theatrics for political gain: “…so you can go raise money… for your charade. You are a political buffoon at best.”

Schiff slammed back, calling the situation “stinking to high heaven,” but the tenor of the room had already shifted. Patel seized the moment to tout his own achievements and the transparency of his office: “You set up the most transparent FBI director in history. 33,000 pages of information to you. I challenge you to say anything credibly to the truth. Go ahead and run to the cameras where you want to go now.”

Chairman Chuck Grassley finally intervened, calling for order: “Both of you, be quiet.” But the damage had been done, at least to decorum.

What Patel exposed in real time is exactly what infuriates Americans: the smug arrogance of elites who think that deception is their birthright. Schiff has long relied on spin and innuendo to avoid accountability for his corruption, but Patel ripped that mask clean off. Washington needs more fighters willing to call it out plainly, and I love seeing people like Patel fight back against corrupt Democrats like Schiff.

