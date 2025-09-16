WATCH: Cory Booker Throws Tantrum During Senate Hearing With Kash Patel

Sen. Cory Booker erupted in an embarrassing spectacle during Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, unloading a tirade of personal attacks on FBI Director Kash Patel that quickly devolved from tough questioning into a whiny, self-indulgent meltdown. Booker accused Patel of undermining the FBI, but his performance was less about oversight and more about theatrics — shouting, interrupting, and acting like a petulant child on national television.

“Mr. Patel, in just eight months, you have assaulted the institutional integrity of the FBI,” Booker began. “But I know FBI field agents. I’ve worked with them in Newark. No matter how truly bad you are, you can’t undermine the legacy of agents who fight every day to keep us safe, but you can tarnish the integrity of the agency and undermine the agency’s capacity.”

Booker continued, leveling a string of accusations about Patel’s leadership, saying, “I believe you’re failing, failing as a leader, and that your failure does have serious implications for the safety and security of Americans and our families. We’re more vulnerable to domestic and foreign attack because of your failures of leadership. I don’t think you’re fit to head the bureau.”

FBI Director Patel responded coolly but firmly, rejecting Booker’s accusations. “That rant of false information does not bring this country together,” Patel said. “If you want to work on bringing this country —” he continued, before Booker tried to cut him off.

“It’s my time, not yours,” Patel told him.

The exchange quickly devolved into a heated back-and-forth. Booker angrily shot back at Patel, “My God! There you go. My God! You’re gonna lecture me about dividing this country?”

Patel was unmoved by Booker’s posturing.

“It is my time,” he insisted, prompting Booker to explode again.

“I follow you on your social media posts that tear this country apart. You should be unifying… Oh, you’re —”

The back-and-forth quickly escalated, with Patel repeatedly asserting control of the floor. “It is my time to address your falsehoods,” he said, before adding, “You are an embarrassment to the division in this country.”

Booker, refusing to back down, continued, “You can try all you want to not take responsibility… for what you have said.”

Patel shot back, “You had your time! Your time is over!”

“You are making a mockery of this committee,” Booker whined. “Sir, you don’t tell me my time is over. The people of New Jersey tell me what my time is… You can’t lecture me, sir.”

Even as other members called for order, the confrontation did not subside. “You may be in charge of the FBI, but I am not afraid of you, sir. Not afraid of you.” Booker claimed.

So brave. You could almost see the vein in Booker’s forehead ready to pop.

Chairman Chuck Grassley attempted to regain control, reminding Booker of the rules of decorum. “Senator Booker, I announced at the beginning of this meeting that this back and forth, talking over each other, doesn’t work,” he said.

Despite the warnings, Booker persisted, insisting, “I’ve watched him talk over us, and you’ve never once criticized him for us not even being able to get our questions out. He has been rude and disrespectful to senator after senator.”

Corey Booker accused FBI Director Kash Patel of being a failed leader: "This might be the last time I have a hearing with you, cause I don’t think you’re long for your job."



Patel was having NONE OF IT.



"If the FBI under my seven month leadership were failing...why do we… pic.twitter.com/2rCOjcoxci — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2025

Patel seized the opportunity to defend his record, highlighting the bureau’s achievements under his leadership. “If the FBI, under my seven-month leadership, were failing this administration and this country, why do we have 23,000 violent felons arrested this year alone?… Why is it that we have seized 6,000 weapons? Why have we found 1,500 child predators and arrested them? Why have we [put] 300 human traffickers in jail? Why have we identified 4,700 children?” he asked. Patel added that the bureau had seized 1,600 kilograms of fentanyl — enough to kill a third of the American public — and 88,000 kilograms of cocaine, along with 7,000 kilograms of meth.

Patel concluded with a sharp reminder of the bureau’s ongoing counterintelligence successes. “Counterintelligence arrests already this year exceed the entirety of last year: 33% increase in PRC, 83% in Russia, 60% [...] in Iran. And we haven’t even talked about counterterrorism or the southern and northern borders.”

The stats spoke for themselves. Contrary to Booker’s lies, the FBI under Patel is doing a better job than it was under the previous administration. It’s not even close. It was a humiliating conclusion for Sen. Cory Booker.

