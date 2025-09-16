WATCH: Patel Destroyed Durbin’s Smear Campaign With One Epic Line

FBI Director Kash Patel walked into today’s Senate hearing fully aware that Democrats would once again try to smear him with lies and innuendo. They came ready to tear him down, but instead, it was their credibility that went up in flames.

While there was no shortage of fireworks, one exchange stood out above the rest as my favorite moment. In a clash that instantly went viral, Patel’s sharp wit cut straight through Sen. Dick Durbin’s trademark sanctimony, flipping the script on Democrats who thought they could make him the fool. By the end, it was clear who really got exposed.

Durbin decided to zero in on Patel over what he tried to diminish as an “unsigned memo.” Now, if Durbin thought he had discovered some kind of procedural smoking gun, he badly miscalculated.

Durbin pressed Patel on an unsigned July 7 memorandum related to the Epstein investigation, asking, “Nothing came of that review until July when DOJ and FBI released an unsigned memorandum stating there is no incriminating client list. Why was this July 7 memorandum unsigned?”

Patel didn’t miss a beat. “Would you prefer I’ve used Autopen?” he shot back.

A flustered Durbin was left silent for a couple of seconds: “Did y— Well, why was it unsigned?”

Patel calmly explained, “The memorandum had the insignia of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. And in our effort to secure transparency for the American people, because the three prior administrations had not done so, we conducted an exhaustive search of everything related to the Epstein cases, and we produced what was legally and permissibly able to be produced to Congress and the American public.”

He concluded by reaffirming the FBI’s ongoing cooperation: “And there’s a congressional subpoena, and we’re continuing to do so.”

Watch the exchange and check out Durbin's reaction:

Dick Durbin asks about Kash Patel releasing an “unsigned memo.”



Kash Patel IMMEDIATELY fired back: “Would you have preferred I used autopen?!" pic.twitter.com/t9SdUaXi8L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 16, 2025

The exchange quickly became one of the most memorable moments of the hearing, perfectly illustrating Patel’s combination of sharp wit and unflappable composure under pressure. In that one line, Patel not only flipped the script, he skewered the Democrats for their complacency in the Biden autopen scandal. For years, the Biden administration relied on autopen signatures to rubber-stamp executive orders, acts of clemency, and other official documents, a telltale sign that there was a conspiracy to hide the fact that he wasn’t fully in charge of his administration.

Patel’s pointed reference cut through that charade, exposing the hypocrisy and turning Durbin’s insinuation into a nationwide teaching moment. The reaction online was immediate and overwhelming, with laughter, memes, and praise exploding across social media, signaling that the public clearly understood the point he was making.

Beyond the humor, the moment underscored a serious truth: the American people deserve transparency and accountability, not political gamesmanship or bureaucratic sleight of hand. Patel’s sharp exposure of the Democrats’ smokescreen should serve as a wake-up call, demanding that those in power be more interested in the facts than playing gotcha.

