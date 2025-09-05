The Morning Briefing: Dems Are Lying Idiots and JD Vance Is Not Amused

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Herrapuntz was always glad to take over "soothing duties" to handle the family yak's sudden onset anxiety.

Anyone who has been involved — even peripherally — with Republican politics knows that the party has been largely run by invertebrates since Ronald Reagan left office. One of the most enduring sentiments among supporters of President Trump is that he fights. That obviously appealed to a lot of people right away. It was what won over a lot of skeptics after he got into office.

As we all know, Trump had to fight a lot during that first term, against both Democrats and Republicans. There wasn't a lot of support from within. His all-too-gentlemanly vice president just hung in the background and did the polite Republican thing.

Thankfully, Trump's fighting spirit has caught on in the party. Most importantly, he now has a vice president who is a tenacious political brawler.

Vice President JD Vance is the perfect man at this point in history to backup a president who is besieged by mentally unwell opposition. This is no time for above the fray decorum. The enemy is calling from inside the house and needs to be dealt with. Vance is proving time and again that he not only has President Trump's back, but every other Republican's as well. This is from Catherine (language warning):

After Democrat senators made fools out of themselves at a Thursday congressional hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vice President JD Vance called out the senators for “enriching big pharma” at the expense of Americans. The Big Pharma acolytes have their knives out for Kennedy right now, since he is actually trying to put Americans’ health ahead of corporate kickbacks and pressure. Democrats are particularly manic about the fact that Kennedy backed away from the controversial COVID-19 vaccines. Vance disgustedly posted on X, “When I see all these senators trying to lecture and ‘gotcha’ Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal ‘therapies’ for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You're full of shit and everyone knows it.”

Things are getting a little salty, aren't they?

Of all the "Big" lobbies in Washington, Big Pharma may be the most insidious. I qualified that with "may" because I'm sure Big Green is trying hard for the Number One spot. While never exactly a fan, I didn't really begin to loathe Big Pharma until the Chinese Wuhan Bat Flu debacle. Seeing Vance call out senators who are slaves to Big Pharma money is absolutely delicious.

After COVID, I don't believe anything that comes out of the Centers for Disease Control or the National Institutes of Health. A lot of those bureaucrats head straight to Big Pharma jobs when they leave "public service." It's an incestuous setup that has a lot of Dem members of Congress on the hook financially. Dems like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, the ones who keep saying that they don't like rich people. The pharmaceutical industry is absolutely polluted with rich people.

The vice president hit the nail on the head, these people a really full of it.

I've written a lot this year about how impressive Vance is when handling the always-hostile press. He's smooth but occasionally caustic with them. A more direct approach is needed when talking to the entitled elites in the United States Senate. Believe me, they're all aware of this X post.

If the United States can get eight years of JD Vance in the White House to follow this Trump term, that might be enough to undo the damage of the Obama and Biden years.

And it will be ridiculously entertaining.

