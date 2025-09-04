NY Times in Full 'Republicans Pounce' Mode Over Consequences for Antisemitic Universities

Paraphrasing a famous line from the 1970 tear-jerker Love Story, being a Democrat means never having to say you're sorry.

Taking personal responsibility for one's actions is anathema to the Democrats. If they didn't have politics, Dems are the kind of people who would blame everything they did wrong on their parents or their exes. They are political though, and in their Great Big Book of Crap That's Not Real, the chapter on blaming Republicans for everything is the one that's most frequently referenced.

In the aftermath of the horrifying October 3, 2023, massacre by Hamas, Americans were given repeated exposure to just how bad things have gotten in Academia in this country. Virulently antisemitic protests broke out on college campuses all over the land. While the Democrats were busy calling Trump supporters Nazis, their youth wing was busy shouting for the extermination of all Jews in Israel. Jewish students felt unsafe, and many were attacked.

The alleged adults in charge stood by and did nothing.

It wasn't until a few university presidents testified at a hearing in the House of Representatives that there was any movement on making campuses safer. Even then, the movement was slow.

Since then, the narrative from the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media has been that the real problem is the mean Republicans who are turning the situation into a big deal. Never mind that there were a few Democrats in the first hearing who expressed concerns as well. Nothing can get in the way of the "Republicans pounce!" copout.

Well, here we go again:

Northwestern University president resigns amid fights with Trump, GOP https://t.co/QWl79IEmvw — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2025

Here are a couple of snippets from The New York Times regarding the resignation:

The president of Northwestern University, Michael H. Schill, announced Thursday that he would resign, ending a difficult tenure that included attacks on the school from Republicans in Congress and cuts in funding by the Trump administration that forced the university to lay off hundreds of employees. Northwestern became a target of Trump administration officials this year after months of intense scrutiny from Republican lawmakers.

And this:

The attacks on Northwestern have been part of a broader campaign by Republicans to take American universities to task, claiming that the schools mistreated Jewish students. Mr. Schill’s resignation is the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the leadership of elite institutions that have stemmed, at least in part, from a Republican pressure campaign that started in 2023, in the wake of protests over the war in Gaza.

You see, the problem isn't that a bunch of Junior Nazis created a hostile environment for Jewish students, it's that Republicans talked about it. There is virtually no real discussion in this article about the behavior that prompted Republicans to address the situation. Every mention by the authors of the antisemitism problem is merely a setup to bash President Trump and the GOP. Because the Dems are actually pro-Jihadi, their press minions are in default rear-covering mode for them.

The authors did spend a few paragraphs diving into a hazing scandal on the Northwestern football team that Schill also mishandled. I'm sure they're using that to pretend that they aren't completely devoid of journalistic curiosity.

These kids weren't all violent and antisemitic when they first got to college. It took a coordinated effort by "America Last" commie academics to make them that hateful and ignorant. Academics who have been allowed to operate without any scrutiny whatsoever for far too long. Now that the scrutiny is upon them, these vaunted intellectuals are too stupid to defend themselves.

So they're off to blame Mommy and Daddy.

