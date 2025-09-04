Vance Torches Hypocritical Dems for Targeting RFK

After Democrat senators made fools out of themselves at a Thursday congressional hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Vice President JD Vance called out the senators for “enriching big pharma” at the expense of Americans.

The Big Pharma acolytes have their knives out for Kennedy right now, since he is actually trying to put Americans’ health ahead of corporate kickbacks and pressure. Democrats are particularly manic about the fact that Kennedy backed away from the controversial COVID-19 vaccines.

Vance disgustedly posted on X, “When I see all these senators trying to lecture and ‘gotcha’ Bobby Kennedy today all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal ‘therapies’ for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma. You're full of shit and everyone knows it.”

Kennedy reacted to Vance’s comment:

Thank you @JDVance. You put your finger squarely on the preeminent problem. — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) Sep 3, 2025

One of the senators who almost exploded spontaneously from fury at Kennedy was Elizabeth "Fauxcahontas" Warren, who came in full war paint, ready to tomahawk Kennedy for no longer unequivocally recommending the COVID-19 vaccines to every age group. “If you don’t recommend then the consequence of that in many states is that you can’t walk into a pharmacy and get one. It means insurance companies don’t have to cover the $200 or so cost," she said. "As senator — doctor Cassidy said, you are effectively denying people vaccines.”

WOAH: Secretary Kennedy just put Elizabeth Warren's Big Pharma bucks on FULL, PUBLIC DISPLAY! "I know you've taken $855,000 from pharmaceutical companies, Senator!" That's gotta hurt. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom ) Sep 3, 2025

Kennedy countered, “We’re not going to recommend a product for which there’s no clinical data for that indication. Is that what I should be doing?” He later exposed exactly why Warren is beside herself. “And I know you’ve taken $855,000 from pharmaceutical companies, senator!” As Rush Limbaugh always said, follow the money. Warren apparently doesn’t care whether any safety and efficacy tests were done as long as she gets kickbacks. Perhaps that is also why Democrats are so enthusiastically behind unscientific transgender “treatments.”

Secretary Kennedy also ripped apart those in the medical, scientific, and political communities who falsely framed untested and ultimately harmful COVID-19 policies as incontrovertible science. “We were lied to about everything — we were lied to about natural immunity,” he said. “We were told again and again the vaccines would prevent transmission, [that] they prevent infection. It wasn't true. They knew it from the start.”

They'd still be lying if the American people hadn't gotten their way. pic.twitter.com/Vq7ItovaJq — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) September 4, 2025

In fact, Kennedy stated, “It wasn't true because that's what the animal studies in the clinical trial showed. We were told that there was science behind cloth masks. The CDC allowed the teachers unions to write the order closing our schools, which hurt working people all over the country, and then pretend it was science-based.” But it turned out that was very far from the truth. And how many children suffered because of it?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC allowed the teachers union to write the order closing our schools – which hurt working people all over the country – and then pretended it was science based. pic.twitter.com/hAC2NXwK8u — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) September 4, 2025

Nor can any alleged vaccine benefit be quantified, Kennedy said, because of the “data chaos at CDC.” He bluntly asked, “Did it save a million lives? Well, there's no data to support that, or … there's no studies, …there's faulty data. I'm not going to sign on to something if I can't make it to a scientific certainty. It doesn't mean that I'm, you know, anti-vax, it just means I'm pro-science.”

We definitely need fewer backroom deals and more transparency at federal healthcare agencies, which is what Kennedy aims to deliver.

We definitely need fewer backroom deals and more transparency at federal healthcare agencies, which is what Kennedy aims to deliver.