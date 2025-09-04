BREAKING: Court Halts Closure of Alligator Alcatraz

Trump’s Alligator Alcatraz will not have to shut down after a circuit court overturned a woke judge’s order.

In August, Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled that the alleged “environmental harms” of the famous Florida illegal alien detention facility outweighed the facility’s necessity. But that decision was overruled Thursday as the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked her order to close the illegal alien detention facility in Florida and halt all construction there.

The federal appeals court also blocked Williams from proceeding with the case until Florida’s appeal is complete. This is a big win not only for the Trump administration and the state government in Florida, but for all Americans, since Alligator Alcatraz is a particularly secure location for holding dangerous illegal alien criminals prior to deportation. As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in response to the ruling, “The mission continues on immigration enforcement.”

Multiple environmental groups brought a lawsuit against Donald Trump’s illegal alien detention center in the Everglades, nicknamed Alligator Alcatraz, trying to claim that the alleged environmental impacts of the facility were so severe as to necessitate its shutting down. Fortunately, unlike woke Obama appointee Williams, the federal appeals court was not impressed.

The mission continues at Alligator Alcatraz.



The media was wrong.



The leftist judge has been overturned.



Florida will keep leading the way. pic.twitter.com/Ik2fJnqXIP — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 4, 2025

DeSantis celebrated the new ruling in a video message that he posted on X. “The media was giddy that somehow alligator Alcatraz was ‘shutting down,’” the governor said, noting that the leftist fireworks and champagne were premature. “And we told them that that wasn't true. There have been illegal aliens continuing to be there and being removed and returned to their home country,” DeSantis noted.

So why did the media flip their lids with excitement? “But they ran with the narrative because some leftist judge ruled implausibly that somehow Florida wasn't allowed to use our own property to help the federal government in this important mission because they didn't do an environmental impact statement,” DeSantis stated.

He continued, “Well, we said we would fight that. We said the mission would continue. And I'm pleased to say that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has just stayed that ruling and stayed the case. So Alligator Alcatraz is, in fact, like we've always said, open for business.” He affirmed in conclusion, “We're going to continue leading the way when it comes to immigration.”

After Williams issued her initial ruling, DeSantis already promised not to let it interfere with arresting, jailing, and deporting illegal alien criminals. “We're not going to be deterred. We see this happening all over the country. We knew the minute this judge got the case, we knew exactly what she was going to do. This is not anything that was unexpected, but we'll make sure to get the job done in the end,” he vowed.

And the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals justified his optimism. Alligator Alcatraz is open for business, helping keep Americans safe from violent and vicious foreign criminals.

