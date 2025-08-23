DeSantis Undeterred by Woke Ruling on Alligator Alcatraz

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is more determined than ever to advance immigration enforcement despite a ridiculous ruling from a woke judge, attempting to shut down the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility over supposed “environmental harms.”

Yesterday, after U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ruled that alleged “environmental harms” of the famous Florida illegal alien detention facility outweighed the facility’s necessity, DeSantis assured Floridians and other Americans that the mission to arrest, imprison, and deport illegals will continue. He also plans to open another facility to counteract the ruling.

🚨 BREAKING: Governor Ron DeSantis just announced the deportations WILL CONTINUE at Alligator Alcatraz after an activist judge ordered they start shutting the facility down. "We're not gonna be deterred. We're totally in the right on this." "We are gonna be opening ANOTHER facility...Deportation Depot." 🔥 @GovRonDeSantis — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) Aug 22, 2025

The governor said at a press conference, “This was not something that was unexpected. This is a judge that was not going to give us a fair shake. This was preordained, very much an activist judge that is trying to do policy from the bench.”

He emphatically assured listeners, “This is not going to deter us. We're going to continue working on the deportations, advancing that mission. We knew that this would be something that would likely happen, and we will respond accordingly.”

The “Alligator Alcatraz” facility’s launch by Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and DeSantis was greeted with great enthusiasm by MAGA, but immediately targeted by Democrat politicians, lawyers, and activists.

It’s the usual weaponized lawfare from leftists. DeSantis declared, “This mission is important. You either have a country or you don't. You have people that are in this country that have already been ordered to be removed by the current system, and yet the previous administration didn't want to do anything about it.” In fact, of course, the Biden-Harris administration deliberately fueled the problem.

But times have changed. DeSantis stated, “We're committed to the mission. We're not going to be deterred. We see this happening all over the country. We knew the minute this judge got the case, we knew exactly what she was going to do. This is not anything that was unexpected, but we'll make sure to get the job done in the end.”

Back at the beginning of July, Trump and DeSantis toured the Alligator Alcatraz facility together. At the time of the opening, two environmentalist groups were already suing to stop the project. It is incredible how these activists always object to projects such as a detention center for illegal aliens, but not the fact that illegal aliens tend to trash large swaths of land through which they travel on their way to America and once they arrive here.

One hopes that the appeal will succeed, and the detention facility, which cost taxpayer money to set up and run, will not be shut down already. It is outrageous that a judge is trying to claim environmentalist allegations are more valid than the necessity of government holding criminals for deportation.

