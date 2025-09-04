Murder Hotspot Chicago’s Schools Give Healthcare to Illegals

Last weekend, dozens of people were murdered in Chicago, including multiple young people. But the mayor is protecting, and universities in Chicago are concerned with providing free medical care to illegal aliens. Trust leftists to always help the wrong group.

Advertisement

This past Labor Day weekend in Chicago, at least eight people were killed and 58 people injured due to gun violence. The problem, of course, is not guns, especially since Chicago has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation, but the Democrats’ pro-crime policies and handicapping of law enforcement. Meanwhile, Chicago’s mayor is focused on protecting criminals and universities in the Windy City have the same preoccupation.

Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order preventing police in Chicago from cooperating with federal immigration authorities: “EXECUTIVE ORDER DENOUNCING ANY ATTEMPTS TO DEPLOY THE UNITED STATES ARMED FORCES AND/OR THE NATIONAL GUARD AND/OR MILITARIZED CIVIL IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT IN CHICAGO AND TO ESTABLISH THE PROTECTING CHICAGO INITIATIVE.”

Because, in true Marxist fashion, Johnson pretends that protecting illegal aliens from law enforcement is protecting Chicago. Actually, federal law makes it a crime to resist, impede, or interfere with arrests of illegal immigrants. It is also against the law to shield or harbor illegal aliens.

Related: Cruz Roasts Pritzker: A ‘Racist Bigot’ Shielding Traffickers

Advertisement

Incidentally, not only is there a major crime crisis in Chicago, as always, but the city is looking at a $1.15 billion budget shortfall for the upcoming year. As of last June, the city had spent over $400 million on illegal aliens over a two-year span. Call me crazy, but it seems as if the determination to apply taxpayer money to criminal foreigners is fueling multiple problems here.

Speaking of having the wrong priorities, Campus Reform reported that, in line with Johnson’s executive order:

Chicago’s universities follow suit with sanctuary campus policies that forbid campus police from working with immigration officials, shield illegal aliens from federal enforcement, and provide them with “safe spaces” and services.

Along these are Loyola University Chicago, which provides “sanctuary doctoring” training at its School of Medicine. This supposedly helps “physicians and health-care professionals to meet the needs of their patients who may be undocumented or suffering stresses related to close family or community members being undocumented.” The university also puts up materials to guide illegals in obtaining services without government detection, per Campus Reform.

Advertisement

Related: Epstein Victims Aim to Release Their Own List

The University of Chicago provides legal resources to illegal aliens and refuses cooperation with law enforcement. Dominican University not only provides “safe spaces” for illegals to come learn about various financial assistance, but it also has an official “Sanctuary Campus Covenant.” As for the University of Illinois Chicago, it has an Undocumented Student Resource Center and gives illegals free legal services.

Are these universities violating federal law? Almost certainly. The Trump administration definitely has reason to cut off federal funds to these universities.

And whether one looks at the government or the educational institutions of Chicago, it is obvious that authorities always sideline American citizens in order to lavish money and attention on illegal aliens.

Here at PJ Media, we know that you want honest news without a woke slant. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!