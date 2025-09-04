Federalist 86: A Unified Political Class, a Direct Threat to the American Republic

The Federalist Papers were a series of articles written by Founding Fathers Alexander Hamilton, James Madison, and John Jay. They were designed to promote the ratification of the United States Constitution to the American people. If I may be so bold, I’d like to offer an 86th Federalist Paper, authored by me, Your Liberty-Loving Latino. The following is derived from a Chris Salcedo Show “Preamble” that aired on Newsmax on Aug. 8, 2025.

The framers of the Constitution and the Founding Fathers worked very hard to provide us with a Constitutional representative republic that would endure. The thinking behind our founding document, the rationale for protecting the liberty of our people, was outlined in the Federalist Papers. As a devotee to the U.S. Constitution, and all of its brilliance, I have become alarmed by the development of a phenomenon that directly threatens the survival of the American Republic…A unified political class.

In discussing this threat, let’s acknowledge the benefits to ALL Americans that come with a fully and equally implemented and enforced Constitution. And we must also acknowledge the threat posed by what I describe as the unified political class, or its common name, “The Uniparty.”

Membership of the Uniparty is not constant among the 535 members of Congress, the Judiciary or the President. Indeed, membership in the Uniparty fluctuates slightly depending on the outcome of each election cycle. Notice I say slightly because Americans continually and inexplicably return the same member of Congress to Capitol Hill, or elect the same political party, and somehow expect a different result. This is the definition of insanity. And this makes the American people a party to their eventual demise if the issue isn’t addressed by our people because the word “insane” rightly describes the continued election of charlatans from both current political parties to positions of power.

But in regard to the danger to American liberty presented by a unified political class, it might benefit citizens to fully understand just who the Uniparty is united against. The American political class unites against the adversary that most directly impacts their corrupt schemes, threatens their perpetual graft, not to mention their cushy jobs. That adversary is, “We The People…”

The Constitution was set up meticulously by the founders of this nation with a system of checks and balances. The various branches of government were set at odds with each other. They were given power to check the other’s power. The branches of government were set up to be in constant conflict under the proven theory that a government in conflict with itself, as each branch pressures the other to conform to the Constitution, is the primary mechanism that prevents a unified political class from targeting our people, our rights, and our way of life.

The appropriate branches of government are rightly tasked with safeguarding the republic from foreign interests. Their powers in that worthy endeavor are justifiably broad to make sure foreign entanglements are avoided and foreign threats quickly dispatched. I submit that those foreign threats to our people are equal to the threat posed by a unified political class.

The vaunted two-party system was supposed to reflect the adversarial model of our Constitution. The parties were supposed to have competing ideas that could be implemented, with a sufficient constitutional majority, if those ideas conformed to the basic framework and confines of the Constitution.

But over the last two decades, Americans have been horrified to see — those who could be bothered to pay attention, that is — the breaking of the proper and needed constitutional chains that restrain government. They have been equally alarmed and harmed by the loss of freedom and erosion of basic American rights that come with actions that are tantamount to a national suicide pact. All courtesy of the Uniparty.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t provide examples.

Case #1: A Democrat member of Congress, on foreign soil, pledges allegiance to a foreign nation over her allegiance to our country, the United States. If Delia Ramirez were an everyday citizen, her traitorous proclamation would be bad enough. But she is indeed a sitting member of Congress. As our Constitution would deploy a check on this obvious abuse, sadly, the unified political class does not. Certainly, no member of Ramirez’s own party would condemn her. But no member of the alleged opposition party, the Republicans, has issued a severe condemnation or calls for immediate expulsion from Congress. The very idea that Americans should tolerate a member of Congress having power over us who declares allegiance to foreign nations is offensive, unacceptable, and anti-American.

But not enough love for the country or their voters exists on the Republican side, for its majority to begin immediate proceedings to expel a declared seditious member.

Case #2: Reports show that Communist China has donated $50,000 to the campaign of a Democrat candidate for Virginia governor. But she’s no normal gubernatorial candidate. She’s a former CIA officer, Abigail Spanberger. The press says that an American-based “businessman” from China made the donation. Even though the compromised press is either too stupid or too corrupt to note the significance of this, most Americans with a middle school education do. A hallmark of communism is that the totalitarian government owns everything, the land, the people, and every so-called business. The fact that a so-called businessman made the donation is equal to the Chinese Communist Party making the donation.

This is hardly a new phenomenon. Communist China has been exploiting American weakness, the Democrat Party for decades, even financing the Bill Clinton Campaign.

Democrats have a long history of traitorous activity. Documents prove that the late Lion of the Senate, Ted Kennedy, proposed an unabashed quid pro quo to the filthy communists of his day. Kennedy would lend Premier Yuri Andropov a hand by undermining Ronald Reagan at home. In return, the Soviet leader would lend the Democrat Party a hand in challenging Reagan in the 1984 presidential election. Ironically, this was real and verifiable Russian collusion. History records that the Republicans did nothing about Ted’s treachery.

Case #3: The conduct of the GOP-controlled U.S. Senate in August 2025 is nothing short of “never-Trumpian. History can be our guide and serve to make the strongest case of the tremendous harm done by America’s unified political class.

In the Bush era, Democrats employed the unprecedented tactic of filibustering George W. Bush appointees. One high-profile example was Miguel Estrada. Leftist Senator Dick Durbin stated in a leaked memo that Estrada needed to be stopped because his nomination was "Especially dangerous, because he has a minimal paper trail, he is Latino and the White House seems to be grooming him for a Supreme Court appointment. They want to hold Estrada off as long as possible."

In response to historic Democrat obstruction, Leader Bill Frist proposed the nuclear option, lowering the threshold for judges from a 60-vote threshold to a mere majority vote, fifty plus one in the Senate.

Democrats lost their minds, and the GOP executed their long-practiced retreat. The overt racism was not used by Republicans to properly shame Democrats. Instead, perpetual moderate and conservative backstabber John McCain came up with his infamous gang of 14, and Bush got some nominations through, but others, like Estrada, were allowed to fall. The GOP gave into Democrat racism.

Fast forward to the Obama years. The GOP started filibustering democrat judges put up by the corrupt and perpetually anti-American Obama. But Democrats didn’t tolerate any obstruction. The late and crooked Harry Reid went nuclear on judges, lowering the vote threshold to fifty, plus one. The GOP rolled over and took it, not wanting to offend their good Democrat friends, and Americans are still paying a high price for this timidity today.

Fast forward to the Trump administration. Once again, Democrats are destroying norms and poisoning the country. This time, they have undertaken unprecedented obstruction of President Trump’s nominees. This after the GOP bent over backwards to confirm almost all of Obama’s and Biden’s nominees, many of whom would go on to harm this nation, many of whom are accused of crimes against the people of the United States in the Obamagate grand conspiracy.

In response to historic Democrat obstruction, the Senate GOP rewarded the Democrats by partially adjourning with over 130 nominees still unconfirmed. The GOP further rewarded the Democrats by agreeing to keep the Senate in a pro-forma session. This gavel-in, gavel-out approach prevents President Trump from using his executive authority under the Constitution to make recess appointments, appointments crucial to staff key areas of government. Once again, the Uniparty unites against the majority of the people of the United States!

What then is our course?

Given the Uniparty’s iron-fisted grip on the majority of the 535 members of Congress, the idea that a solution to the problem can come from Congress is absurd. It is the political class in Congress that is indeed the problem.

The most desired preference would be an informed populace. If the American people have grown tired of so-called representatives who place as their priority consensus with one another rather than fidelity to their voters, the American people could simply vote out the members of the House and Senate who have chosen to make a career out of their seats in Congress. Remember, that practice was looked down upon by America’s founding Fathers.

Sadly, given the well-known and documented corruption of the majority of the press and the equally corrupt government education system, an informed population proves to be a continuing struggle. And it would seem that life hasn’t quite gotten bad enough of our people to throw off the biased media’s shackles of ignorance, allowing Americans to break through to seek and divine the truth.

The next solution could be that our nation fully embraces and takes advantage of a gift from the founders of this nation, designed for an emergency caused by an unresponsive government, Article V of the U.S. Constitution. Article V outlines the process for amending the Constitution, including the method for calling a convention to propose amendments. It states that a convention can be called by two-thirds of the state legislatures, and any amendments proposed must be ratified by three-fourths of the states to become law. Among the many remedies that could be proposed and ratified, a balanced budget amendment, term limits on politicians and their staff, and another crucial amendment could be adopted.

Currently, the two ineffective and indistinguishable political parties have colluded to pass laws and procedures on the state and local level that prevent any outside entity from challenging their now-transparent collusion. The constitutional amendment would simply outlaw every protectionist law, measure, or policy that allows the two political parties exclusive ability to dominate our political choices. If this Amendment were to pass, it’s logical to assume that pressure would build on members of the political parties to perform to the expectations of their voters, or risk being replaced by a political party that would.

America’s brilliant system works when it’s adhered to. Our constitution is a magnificent document, the best in the world. When enforced, it protects the individual rights and freedoms of our people to the greatest degree possible, consistent with a civilized society. Americans deserve for that document to be fully enforced. The number one obstacle to that is the unified political class.

We also deserve that political system that sprang from that Constitution. We were promised an adversarial system under the guidance of the U.S. Constitution and only the U.S. Constitution. Americans deserve a political system with competition, not collusion, with debate, not debauchery, a system that features opposition, not oppression. However we get there, only our people can make it happen. Publius!

