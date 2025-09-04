Why Are Chicago Democrats More Afraid of Humiliation Than Making Things Right for Their City?

It’s been a few weeks since President Donald Trump put his plan for Washington, D.C. into motion, calling for federal policing and the assistance of the National Guard to move in and eradicate criminal activity. And even with all the criticism on social media, that plan has been effective, with hardly any murders and a huge drop in robberies and assaults.

Now, Trump is prepared to move on to the next city that desperately needs help from its poor leadership – and that’s Chicago. This week, Trump made it clear that he won’t waste any time in putting a plan into effect, simply stating, “We’re going in.” And the timing couldn’t be better, considering the city’s Labor Day weekend saw a high number of shootings and criminal activity.

But wouldn’t you know it, Chicago isn’t on board with that plan. Right before the weekend, Mayor Brandon Johnson put an order into effect for police officers not to aid Trump with his proposed crackdown, believing that it is nothing short of a conflict of interest for the city. That said, some new comments suggest where the conflict truly lies.

Jody Weis, who served as the head of the Chicago Police Department for some time, recently spoke with National News Desk about why Johnson, alongside other State Democrats, isn’t too keen on Trump’s plan to eliminate crime in Chicago. To put it simply, they’re afraid he’ll succeed.

He noted how “the governor and the mayor said they don’t want any help. So, to me, when you refuse help, you are saying you are happy with the numbers – and that is absolutely unacceptable in Chicago right now.”

But here’s the real question. Is it arrogance or simply trying to brush off the problem? Because following what we’ve seen from the Biden era, it can go either way.

On the one hand, Johnson could simply say that Chicago is doing “just fine” with its police force, but on the other hand, they could also say that Trump would bring big problems to the city in his own way. Either way, however, he’s failing to see the problems at hand.

Number one, there are citizens at risk. Period. Look at the Labor Day numbers by themselves. You can’t just look at a report like that and shrug it off like it’s nothing. Eight fatalities.

But the bigger problem? The turmoil he’s going to put police officers through. They’ve already been through enough after leadership put them through the wringer over policy changes and whatever else “defund the police” has brought. But now, tying their hands and refusing to let them help government officials in cleaning up crime? Are you kidding me?

Weis made it clear what the big problem is with these Democratic officials. “I think they are afraid that people will see what can be done if politicians commit to taking action and really want to make a difference,” he said. “That’s really the only reason I can think of because otherwise, it makes no sense.”

It really doesn’t, does it? Why would you be happy with how things are going in Chicago right now? Or, for that matter, how your officers are being treated?

He did add one noteworthy comment. “If you look at what Mayor Muriel Bowser has done in D.C. – she’s embraced it, and it’s made a huge difference. I wish they would learn from her.”

It’s true; Bowser was hesitant with the plan in the past. But then she saw it move into motion and worked more closely with Trump to keep officers safe and make sure D.C. was properly regulated. That’s how it should be. Not a war zone for the sake of believing you’re “doing the right thing.” It’s about knowing that the right thing is done, even if it isn’t necessarily by you.

I just hope Chicago gets on board with the plan. We’re likely to see something put into action this week, and the more these Democrats drag their feet and scream, “I don’t wanna!”, the more it’s likely to hold up making progress.

Thank you, Jody Weis. I believe in your comments every step of the way. And it’s shocking just how true they actually ring.