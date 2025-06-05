The Morning Briefing: While Trump and Musk Spatted, SCOTUS Hemorrhaged Unanimous Decisions

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is taking a long weekend to enjoy the Debra Jo Rupp Appreciation Bakeoff at an undisclosed location in Newfoundland.

Well, that escalated quickly.

My colleagues here at PJ Media and most of our sister sites wrote volumes about the bromance brouhaha that erupted yesterday, so I'm going to lead off with something else.

Also, it's been a long couple of weeks, and I would like to finish up on a happy note, which the Battle Royale was not (although, as my friend Matt Vespa wrote over at Townhall, the memes were a rollicking good time).

While President Trump and Elon Musk were working through their very public personal and professional breakup, the often divided nine justices of the Supreme Court of the United States broke out in a fit of comity the likes of which I never remember seeing. SCOTUS handed down three unanimous decisions yesterday. I had to quintuple check that to make sure that I wasn't hallucinating.

Here's some background from Sarah on the first one we'll look at:

We all know that Mexico has become an incredibly violent place, especially over the last decade, due to a rise in cartel activity and organized crime. So, what has the Mexican government done to combat this? Well, not much, but back in 2021, it decided it would sue several gun makers and distributors here in the United States for at least $10 billion. The lawsuit alleged that the gunmakers' business practices often led to a "deadly flood of military-style and other particularly lethal guns" across the border, and these companies are "fully on notice of the massive trafficking of their guns into Mexico" but haven't done anything about it. Mexico also claimed that its own domestic laws make it practically impossible for a Mexican citizen to obtain a gun. Sure.

As Sarah's headline said, the justices laughed at that.

Ever since I have been politically aware, Mexico has been blaming all of the problems it doesn't export to the United States, on the United States. It's wearisome. We're long past the time when Mexico needs to deal with its criminals as if they're criminals, rather than letting them continue to run the country.

The next one is a real humdinger, which Paula covered:

The Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous decision today that the lower court must reconsider the reverse-discrimination case of an Ohio woman who claims she was fired because she is straight. Petitioner Marlean Ames was hired by the Ohio Department of Youth Services in 2004 and worked in various roles in the agency. In 2018, her boss, who is gay, conducted a performance evaluation and found that her work met or exceeded expectations in all categories. In 2019, she applied for a new position within the agency, but was passed over for another candidate—a lesbian. Then it got worse. The agency not only demoted Ames from her administrative position and reduced her pay, but also replaced her with a gay man. She sued under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, claiming she was discriminated against due to her sexual orientation.

If you're a heart patient, have your nitro handy for what comes next. The opinion in this reverse discrimination case was written by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. It's like hell is freezing over while everyone sings Kumbaya. Justice Clarence Thomas unloaded on "diversity, equity, and inclusion" in additional remarks, which Paula went over in her post.

The final one is my favorite. This is from Catherine:

The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a victory for religious liberty on Thursday in a key and unanimous ruling in favor of a Catholic charity. It is extremely difficult to find a subject on which all the SCOTUS justices agree, from hardcore constitutionalists Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito to radical leftists Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, but one Catholic nonprofit managed to unite all the justices in a concurring opinion. Sotomayor wrote the unanimous opinion in Catholic Charities Bureau v. Wisconsin Labor and Industry Review Commission, which tried to force the nonprofit to pay certain taxes from which religious organizations are exempt in the state. The Wisconsin state government violated the First Amendment freedom of religion guarantee, and the state’s Supreme Court was wrong to have ruled previously that Catholic Charities Bureau did not “operate primarily for religious purposes,” the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, per Sotomayor’s opinion.

American leftists have been trying to kneecap religious organizations for a long time now. They're especially focused on going after Roman Catholic organizations, because that's the easiest starting point for going after the Church itself.

Wisconsin's leftward turn since the Scott Walker years has been upsetting. President Trump's win there last year was absolutely stunning, given where the state has been headed. It's a lesson in just how quickly the blue rot can take over. We're seeing it in Colorado and I worry about my beloved Arizona right now. Anyway, I'm glad the Court smacked the state down on this one.

See? Good news all around from SCOTUS. Bizarroworld isn't a bad place to spend the weekend while The Feud is playing out.

I'm gonna need a sedative though if we get word that Elena Kagen and Samuel Alito are having brunch with each other after all of this unity.

