Musk Goes Nuclear on Trump, But Something Isn’t Adding Up

In a shocking Oval Office appearance, President Trump criticized Elon Musk, citing the Tesla CEO’s reaction to the administration’s signature legislation, the “One Big, Beautiful Bill.” At the center of the dispute is the bill’s removal of a lucrative electric vehicle (EV) subsidy—a move Trump defended as fiscally responsible, accusing Musk of turning against the bill for purely financial reasons.

Advertisement

“Elon’s upset because we took the EV mandate,” Trump said, suggesting Musk’s newfound opposition stemmed from the loss of billions in subsidies. Trump stressed that Musk had been fully informed of the bill’s contents, saying, “He knew everything about it… better than almost anybody.”

Trump added, “I don’t know if we will [have a good relationship] anymore.”

The clash has sent shockwaves through conservative circles, with Trump’s own base voicing concern over the public fallout between two of the movement’s most influential figures.

Musk, for his part, disputes Trump’s version of events and escalated the feud by claiming Trump hasn’t released the Epstein files because he’s allegedly in them.

Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Elon Musk’s hasn’t been shy about his opposition to President Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” but this post is a whole other level. And, there’s really no there there. Musk implied that Trump is somehow tied to Jeffrey Epstein, claiming that’s why Trump hasn’t released the full Epstein files. But, there’s a huge problem with this claim. For one thing, Trump campaigned on releasing the Epstein files. We also know that Epstein had Trump’s phone number—but so did half of Manhattan in the early 2000s. That’s old news. In fact, this has already been made public. Previously released documents have already exonerated Trump. The truth is that Democrats have been trying for years to turn Jeffrey Epstein into a Trump scandal and they have failed.

Advertisement

Related: Oh Boy... Something HUGE Is Going on Between Trump and Musk

And, let’s be honest, if there were anything even remotely incriminating, the Biden administration and Merrick Garland’s hyper-politicized DOJ would’ve blasted it across every major network. Don’t you think that the same administration that tried to put Trump in prison would have leaked incriminating Epstein documents about Trump if there were any? The idea that Trump—who kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago and cooperated with authorities—has something to hide, while the left continues to protect actual Epstein associates, is laughable. Musk may be smart, but this was a swing and a miss.

That said, this feud is bad for Trump and this administration, no matter how you slice it. Voters wanted waste and fraud out of government, that was Musk’s mission as the head of DOGE, and attacking Musk is going to make a lot of people upset. There will be no winners in this feud.

Let’s be clear: Elon Musk isn’t lashing out for selfish reasons—he’s raising red flags because he sees real problems in how parts of this bill were handled. Musk has built world-changing companies and if he’s sounding the alarm, it’s worth listening. He’s not trying to sabotage Trump’s agenda—he’s trying to make sure it lives up to its promise.

At the same time, President Trump has every right to defend a bill that locks in his tax cuts, secures the border, ends the welfare racket for able-bodied freeloaders and dead people, and charts a bold course for America’s economic future. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape the federal government in a way that works for the people, not the bureaucrats—and Trump and Musk are fighting tooth and nail to make it happen. Let’s not ruin that.

Advertisement

So yes, there’s tension. But this isn’t the swamp vs. the people. This is two of the most influential figures in America—both committed to disrupting the status quo—pushing hard to get it right. Let’s hope the petty barbs get shelved and they work this out because the only people who benefit from this public feud are the Democrats.

America can’t afford to lose momentum. This feud only benefits the opposition. Join PJ Media VIP and stay informed with exclusive, in-depth coverage that puts principle over personality. Help us keep the focus—use code FIGHT for 60% off!